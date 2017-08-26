5 least games dropped by any Grand Slam male Singles champion

The list consists of a current Grand Slam champion as well

26 Aug 2017

Argentine Guillermo Vilas dropped only 41 games en route to his second Grand Slam title

It takes a good tennis player to drop no set throughout any Grand Slam tournament but it takes an exceptional tennis player to win a tournament but drop few games in the process. Over the years in Grand Slam tennis history, there have been a lot of instances that a player has dropped 70-80 or sometimes even 100 games while winning a Grand Slam.

However, there have also been instances where a player managed to win a Grand Slam without dropping too many games. Here are the least number of games dropped by any Grand Slam champion.

#5. Guillermo Vilas- 39, 1977 US Open

This is the only instance on this list where a player dropped a set while winning the tournament. It is also the only tournament on this list which is not the French Open.

Argentine Guillermo Vilas won his second Grand Slam title at the 1977 US Open, having previously won the French Open earlier that year.

Seeded fourth, Vilas won the tournament by beating second seed Jimmy Connors in the final in four sets.

Vilas dropped only one set while winning the tournament and dropped only 41 games in the process. Connors was the only person to have won a set against Vilas the entire tournament as he won the opening set of the final 6-3.

The Argentine ace came back well by winning the following three sets 6-3, 7-6, 6-0. Vilas’ 15 dropped games during the final would be the most he dropped throughout the tournament as he had won most of his matches dropping five games or less.

That however, is mostly because at that time, Grand Slam matches would be contested on a best of three set basis until the fourth round.