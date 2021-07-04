Lee-Hesh reunion? Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi hint at possible new chapter

Is the Indian Express getting set to roll once again? Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, India's most successful doubles duo, sent social media into overdrive by teasing a possible reunion on Sunday.

Paes got the ball rolling on Sunday morning when he posted a message on Twitter to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of his and Bhupathi's Wimbledon doubles triumph. The victory made Paes and Bhupathi the first Indians to win a professional doubles title at Wimbledon.

"22 years ago today, we became the first Indians to win Wimbledon. As two young boys all we dreamt of was making our country proud," tweeted Paes.

Bhupathi was quick to respond, saying: "Hmmm ..That was special!! Do you think it’s time to write another chapter?"

Paes quickly responded with another tweet, saying: "I’m always game. What’s the plan?"

On Facebook, Paes was more open about a potential return. "Time for a comeback? #MaheshBhupathi #LeeHesh," he wrote.

The tweets sent the tennis community into a frenzy. From a potential wildcard for the Tokyo Olympics to working together at a tennis academy, tennis fans came up with plenty of ways for the two to partner again.

Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi remain India's most successful doubles duo

Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in November, 2011

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Paes and Bhupathi dominated the men's doubles stage. The duo reached the finals of all four Grand Slams in 1999, winning Wimbledon and the French Open.

Bhupathi sat out the first few months of the 2000 season, but the duo linked up once again later in the year. They won their third and final Grand Slam together at the 2001 French Open before going their separate ways in 2002.

While the duo did combine to represent India at the Davis Cup and Olympics, and also played again on the ATP Tour - for the last time in 2011 - their on-court chemistry seemed to be affected by their off-court differences.

However, during the COVID-19 lockdown, the pair appear to have buried the hatchet.

The coming days will reveal exactly what Paes and Bhupathi have in mind when it comes to writing "another chapter".

