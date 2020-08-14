Lexington 2020: CiCi Bellis vs Jil Teichmann preview, head-to-head & prediction | Top Seed Open

The quarterfinals of the Top Seed Open in Lexington are upon us, out of which the first match will be between USA’s CiCi Bellis and Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann. Both players are enjoying a rich vein of form coming into the last eight of this tournament and will look to continue their fine showing.

Catherine ‘CiCi’ Bellis overcame the challenges of Francesca di Lorenzo and Jessica Pegula in the first two rounds with straight-set victories. A similar result was also achieved by the Swiss-born Jil Teichmann, who beat Anna Kalinskaya and Yulia Putintseva without dropping a set.

Teichmann has displayed some scintillating tennis in both her matches, especially the one against Putintseva. The 23-year-old was firing winners off both wings with relative ease and didn't give any breathing space at all to the Kazakh.

Jil Teichmann

The 302nd-ranked CiCi Bellis, meanwhile, completely overwhelmed the higher ranked Jessica Pegula in her previous round. Not only did the American produce a solid serving display, she also nullified her compatriot's serve by forcing a whopping 14 break point opportunities.

CiCi Bellis vs Jil Teichmann head-to-head

CiCi Bellis has never played Jil Teichmann before

CiCI Bellis and Jil Teichmann have never had the opportunity of playing each other before. But it’s unlikely that either will tread too cautiously, considering the fact that both are aggressive players who like to get off the blocks rather quickly.

The most crucial in-game battle would be between Bellis’ defensive acumen and Teichmann’s attacking prowess. The American is very good when it comes to retrieving angular or down-the-line shots. Interestingly, these are two of Teichmann’s favourite shots when it comes to hitting winners.

CiCi Bellis owns the better serve of the duo but Jil Teichmann could shift the tide in her favor by virtue of being a southpaw. The wide serves could trouble the American and could further affect her generally sound court-positioning.

CiCi Bellis in action at the Top Seed Open

Jil Teichmann’s biggest asset is the variation on her groundstrokes. The Swiss is capable of hitting the ball flat as well as with heavy topspin, which could trouble Bellis.

CiCi Bellis vs Jil Teichmann Prediction

This is a very close match-up and as such is very difficult to call. CiCi Bellis and Jil Teichmann both have great and varied skill-sets, which could be useful against the other.

CiCi Bellis holds the slight edge in the tactical department for being able to adapt her game better, but that would be easier said than done against the quality of Jil Teichmann.

Prediction: CiCi Bellis to win in three sets.

Match details

Tournament: Top Seed Open 2020

Venue: Lexington, USA

Category: WTA International

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $225,500

Match timing: 11 am EDT, 8.30 pm IST