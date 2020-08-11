Lexington 2020: Coco Gauff vs Caroline Dolehide preview, head-to-head & prediction | Top Seed Open

American teen sensation Coco Gauff will kick off her Lexington Open 2020 campaign against qualifier Caroline Dolehide. Both players are unseeded at this tournament, but Gauff is 82 spots ahead of her 21-year-old opponent in the WTA rankings.

Coco Gauff is, in fact, the youngest player in the top 100 right now. She had made it to the fourth round of the Australian Open earlier this year, knocking out former World No. 1 Venus Williams and defending champion Naomi Osaka in the process.

The 16-year-old broke into the top 50 in February, but has now dropped to No. 53. She has a 4-2 win-loss record in 2020, and will start as the favorite to beat compatriot Caroline Dolehide in the first round of the Top Seed Open.

Caroline Dolehide

While Caroline Dolehide has not made it big at any Grand Slam tournament so far, she would look to carry her winning momentum from the Lexington qualifying rounds. Dolehide beat Ukrainian player Kateryna Bondarenko and New York-based Jamie Loeb to seal her place in the main draw.

Her most significant achievement in singles was her third-round appearance at the Indian Wells Masters in 2018. As for her singles record in 2020, she has won eight of her 15 matches on the WTA tour.

Coco Gauff vs Caroline Dolehide head-to-head

Coco Gauff has never played Caroline Dolehide in the past

The Top Seed Open first-round match between Coco Gauff and Caroline Dolehide will be the first meeting between the two American stars.

Dolehide is an aggressive baseliner, with a strong serve. When she lost to Venus Williams in a close 2018 battle, the veteran had greatly appreciated Caroline's second serve in the post-match interview.

On the other hand, Coco Gauff herself has a powerful first serve. She has a near-perfect backhand too, and her solid forehand makes her a tough opponent for any player.

Gauff's speed, athleticism and court sense have helped her make a string of breakthroughs over the last one year, and she would be hoping to put those qualities to good use again in Lexington.

Coco Gauff vs Caroline Dolehide prediction

Coco Gauff

Even though Caroline Dolehide registered consecutive wins in the qualifying rounds, Coco Gauff is an entirely different opponent. The teenager would be the favorite to move to the second round of the Top Seed Open in Lexington despite her age.

Dolehide's aggressive playing style might not help her much because of her rival's speed. This match should serve as a good warm-up for Coco Gauff ahead of a potential clash with the second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in the next round.

Prediction: Coco Gauff to win in straight sets.