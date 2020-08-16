Lexington 2020: Jennifer Brady vs Jil Teichmann preview, head-to-head & prediction | Top Seed Open

The final of the Top Seed Open 2020 will feature two of the most in-form players on tour currently - Jil Teichmann and Jennifer Brady. Both players have dismissed their previous opponents in emphatic fashion this week, and will face their toughest test by far on Sunday.

The home favorite Jennifer Brady has overcome the likes of Heather Watson and Coco Gauff en route to the final. Her most impressive win was against the teenage sensation in the semifinal, whom she dispatched in two quick-fire sets.

Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann, meanwhile, has produced an equally impressive run; she has defeated the likes of Shelby Rogers, CiCi Bellis and Yulia Putintseva. Teichmann faced American hope Rogers in her semi-final and took just about an hour to beat her, with the scoreline 6-3, 6-2.

Rogers had defeated Serena Williams in the previous round and was tipped by many to go all the way, but Teichmann put paid to those expectations.

Jil Teichmann

Jennifer Brady and Jil Teichmann have produced near-flawless tennis this week and will look to continue the same in the final.

There is arguably a bit more at stake for Jennifer Brady, who is yet to win her maiden WTA title. The Swiss on the other hand has a 100% record in WTA finals, having won both Prague and Palermo last year.

Jennifer Brady vs Jil Tiechmann head-to-head

Jennifer Brady

Jennifer Brady and Jil Teichmann have played each other two times on the WTA tour, with the head-to-head split at 1-1. Both the matches were really close encounters too, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if the same happened this time as well.

Advertisement

Jennifer Brady won their first match at Cincinnati last year by a scoreline of 1-6 6-1 6-2. And the next one was won by Teichmann with a score of 7-5 7-6(12).

Both players are known to be extremely comfortable off both wings and can hit winners at will. Their serve has been nothing short of sensational throughout the tournament, and neither has dropped a set yet.

Jil Teichmann

For Jil Teichmann, her serve and topspin-laden forehand will be key. The Swiss is known to employ smart change-ups of height when it comes to her returns. That could be a troubling factor for Brady, who prefers to hit flat.

Brady and Teichmann both have very powerful forehands, but this match-up will probably be dictated by their backhands. By virtue of being a southpaw, Teichmann will likely be able to find better and tighter angles against the double-handed backhand of Brady.

Jennifer Brady vs Jil Teichmann prediction

Both players are in devastating form and will look to go on the attack right from the outset. Jennifer Brady has been arguably the better player so far, but Jil Teichmann boasts of greater winning experience.

It won’t be easy for Brady, but her slightly superior form could tilt the tie in her favor.

Prediction: Jennifer Brady to win in three sets.

Match details

Tournament: Top Seed Open 2020

Venue: Lexington, USA

Category: WTA International

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $225,500

Match timing: 1 pm EDT; 10:30 pm IST