Lexington 2020: Jennifer Brady vs Magda Linette preview, head-to-head & prediction | Top Seed Open

Magda Linette, the sixth seed at the 2020 Top Seed Open in Lexington, came through a potentially tricky first-round encounter rather unscathed. But the Polish star will have little time to celebrate as another tough opponent awaits in the form of the talented Jennifer Brady, who herself had a dominant win yesterday.

Linette will be looking for a good showing here, especially considering that she is the only remaining seed in her quarter after the early exit of British No. 1 Johanna Konta.

Brady, on her part, will have other plans. The young American has racked up a few great results already this year, and taking out another seed will only boost her confidence ahead of the US Open.

Jennifer Brady has made an encouraging start to the new season.

Jennifer Brady has a great all-round game that has gotten the better of top 10 players such as Ashleigh Barty and Elina Svitolina. The American has a solid baseline arsenal and is very efficient when it comes to winning points despite the fact that she is not the most explosive of players.

Brady has also spent enough time on the doubles court to have honed her net skills. That has helped her singles play greatly, as she now enjoys coming to the net to finish off points early.

Magda Linette vs Jennifer Brady head-to-head

Magda Linette is the only seed left in her quarter

Jennifer Brady and Magda Linette have played each other thrice on the tour, with Brady coming out on top in two of those occasions. That includes a tough second round match in Cincinnati last year which Brady won in three sets.

The two also crossed paths in doubles yesterday, with Linette and Jessica Pegula getting the better of Brady and Aryna Sabalenka. While this is a completely different situation, that doubles match would have given them a measure of each other's current form.

Magda Linette vs Jennifer Brady prediction

This a fairly well-balanced match-up on paper as both women have showcased some of their best tennis this season. They also share a similar style of play, and it will be interesting to see their equation on the court.

Jennifer Brady might have the home advantage, but the manner in which Magda Linette brushed aside Lauren Davis yesterday points to a Polish win here.

Prediction: Magda Linette to win in three sets.