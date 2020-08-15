Lexington 2020: Shelby Rogers vs Jil Teichmann preview, head-to-head and prediction | Top Seed Open

Unseeded Swiss player Jil Teichmann took out home favorite Cici Bellis in emphatic fashion to make it through to the semifinals of the 2020 Top Seed Open. And that's not the only big win she has had this week.

Teichmann also got the better of fifth seed Yulia Putintseva earlier, and is now vying for her third WTA tour final. But her opponent in the last four, Shelby Rogers, knows a little something about winning big herself.

The American pulled off the biggest upset of the week by beating top seed Serena Williams in her last match.

Shelby Rogers took out top seed Serena Williams in the last eight.

Rogers came from a set down to stun Williams in a third set tiebreaker which left the crowds in disbelief. The 27-year-old had been playing solid tennis all along, but really came into her own after going a set and a break down.

That really has been the case for her all week; faced with adversity, Rogers has brought out her best game to stay in the reckoning. She did it against Misaki Doi in the opener, Leylah Fernandez in the second round and yesterday against Williams.

The last of those wins would feel pretty special, especially coming at a time when she was struggling with injury concerns and a loss of form. Rogers will definitely have gained a much-needed boost in confidence and will be raring to go.

Shelby Rogers vs Jil Tiechmann head-to-head

Jil Teichmann will be vying for a third WTA final.

The two women have never faced each other before, but have quite a few similarities. For starters, both Rogers and Teichmann enjoy playing on clay and share a total of four claycourt finals between them. And much like her opponent, Teichmann was also going through a bit of a difficult phase coming into the tournament this week.

Their performances this week really stand testament to their capabilities as great all-round players. Both of them have scored big wins against more fancied opponents on a surface that isn't necessarily their favorite.

Shelby Rogers vs Jil Teichmann prediction

Rogers and Teichmann have played great tennis all week and have very little separating them. While Teichmann might have the slight edge in terms of power, it is Rogers who has shown incredible resilience in dealing with crisis.

If the American can play with the same level of tenacity that she has showcased in her last few matches, she might be able to put a halt to Teichmann's bid for a third WTA title.

Prediction: Shelby Rogers to win in three sets.

Match details

Tournament: Top Seed Open 2020

Venue: Lexington, USA

Category: WTA International

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $225,500

Match timing: 11 am EDT, 8.30 pm IST