Leylah Fernandez says becoming global ambassador for Lululemon "a dream come true"

Leylah Fernandez was recently unveiled as the global ambassador for athletic apparel retailer Lululemon. The Canadian said this was "a dream come true" for her.

Despite already having a presence in the sport, Lululemon wants to further strengthen its grip on tennis. Fernandez's sponsorship deal makes her the company's first ever brand ambassador.

leylahfernandez @leylahfernandez



I'm so excited to announce that I'll be training, playing, and living in @lululemon from here on out.

Fernandez broke into headlines after an extraordinary run at the 2021 US Open. Even though she finished runner-up at the Grand Slam, the Canadian defeated three of the top five seeded players, including defending champion Naomi Osaka.

No. 3 Naomi Osaka

No. 16 Angelique Kerber

No. 5 Elina Svitolina

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka



Leylah Fernandez has defeated four consecutive ranked opponents, including three in the Top 5, en route to the #USOpen final

Fernandez revealed her desire to be her "own unique person" and expressed delight at the "great opportunity" to partner with Lululemon.

"I have always wanted to be original, different from the tennis players, and be my own unique person. When I heard Lululemon wanted to get on the big stage in tennis, that was a great opportunity for me. I told my dad and my agents, Lululemon is the one for me," said Fernandez.

Tech News Club @TechNewsClub



Lululemon Signs Leylah Fernandez, Plans Tennis Apparel And Footwear

Fernandez added that she always wears clothes that make her feel comfortable on court so she can focus on her game.

"I am always wearing stuff I am comfortable with and makes me feel invincible so when I'm playing tennis, I just need to focus on tennis. Off the court I try to see what the changes are we can do so I can feel that way," said the 19-year-old.

Leylah Fernandez at the Indian Wells 2021

The Canadian went on to call Lululemon a "great brand" and said the partnership was "a dream come true."

"The Lululemon team has been very helpful and understanding of what I want, doing a great job and providing it... This is a step forward for me as a person and Lululemon is a great brand. This is a dream come true for me."

Lululemon will release its first tennis-inspired capsule collection soon after the 2022 Australian Open.

"Adding someone like Leylah Fernandez is such an asset for us" - Michelle Davies

Lululemon's vice president of global sports marketing and partnerships, Michelle Davies, highlighted that the reason the company signed Fernandez was "rooted in our shared values."

Leylah Fernandez during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open 2022

She also remarked that Fernandez will prove to be a big "asset" for the brand and that she will soon be wearing their latest designs.

"While her being Canadian is awesome and holds a special place in our hearts, it is really more rooted in our shared values and what we are going to create together. Adding someone like Leylah is such an asset for us. We are working with her to fine-tune our tennis design. She will be wearing that when it drops and give us all kinds of feedback," concluded Davies.

Leylah Fernandez will be keen to carry her 2021 US Open form into the Melbourne Slam kicking off on January 17.

