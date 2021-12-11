Leylah Fernandez "still can't accept" US Open final loss to Emma Raducanu, says she needs to improve her "whole game" to win a Grand Slam

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez has admitted she is yet to come to terms with her loss to Emma Raducanu in the 2021 US Open final.

Fernandez shot into the spotlight in New York after eliminating three top-five seeds -- Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka -- en route to the final. But she fell agonizingly short of a maiden Grand Slam title after losing to Emma Raducanu in straight sets in the final.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Fernandez said she was disappointed not to lift the crown in New York, but felt her run at Flushing Meadows proved she was capable of competing with the best in the world.

ESPN @espn

✔️ No. 16 Angelique Kerber

✔️ No. 5 Elina Svitolina

✔️ No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka



Leylah Fernandez has defeated four consecutive ranked opponents, including three in the Top 5️⃣, en route to the ✔️ No. 3 Naomi Osaka✔️ No. 16 Angelique Kerber✔️ No. 5 Elina Svitolina✔️ No. 2 Aryna SabalenkaLeylah Fernandez has defeated four consecutive ranked opponents, including three in the Top 5️⃣, en route to the #USOpen final 👏🇨🇦 ✔️ No. 3 Naomi Osaka✔️ No. 16 Angelique Kerber✔️ No. 5 Elina Svitolina✔️ No. 2 Aryna SabalenkaLeylah Fernandez has defeated four consecutive ranked opponents, including three in the Top 5️⃣, en route to the #USOpen final 👏🇨🇦 https://t.co/bCQTb4Mwu5

"I still can't accept that defeat, but I understood what I can show the world and that I can play against the greatest," said Fernandez.

ESPN Tenis @ESPNtenis



🗣️



#MujeresTitulares “Todavía no puedo aceptar esa derrota, pero aprendí lo que puedo enseñar al mundo y que puedo jugar contra las grandes”🗣️ @leylahfernandez “Todavía no puedo aceptar esa derrota, pero aprendí lo que puedo enseñar al mundo y que puedo jugar contra las grandes”🗣️ @leylahfernandez #MujeresTitulares https://t.co/QHHqafMrjo

Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu at the US Open

Fernandez then went on to talk about her ambitions for the 2022 season. The Canadian said she needs to work on several aspects of her game, including her serve and volley, in order to improve and climb up the WTA rankings.

Leylah Fernandez at the Indian Wells 2021

"I have to improve my whole game. Improve my serve, my volley to be among the 10, and one day number one and win a Grand Slam," added the 19-year-old.

A recap of Leylah Fernandez's 2021 season

Leylah Fernandez at the Indian Wells Open

Leylah Fernandez managed to win just one title on the WTA Tour this year. She lifted the trophy at the Monterrey Open without dropping a single set.

Apart from her run at the US Open, the Canadian failed to make much of an impact in the big tournaments; she suffered first-round exits at the Australian Open, Wimbledon, Miami Open, Madrid Open, Italian Open and National Bank Open.

Fernandez ended her season after losing to Shelby Rogers in the last-16 at Indian Wells. The Canadian will now be looking to make a strong start to 2022 with a deep run at the Australian Open.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Read: Leylah Fernandez recalls watching Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal's matches as a kid, says she wants to bring the same "energy" on court

Edited by Arvind Sriram