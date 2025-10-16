Leylah Fernandez vs Rebecca Sramkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Japan Women's Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Leylah Fernandez vs Rebecca Sramkova

Date: October 17, 2025

Tournament: Kinoshita Group Japan Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Utsobo Tennis Centre in Osaka, Japan

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $275,094

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Leylah Fernandez vs Rebecca Sramkova preview

Fernandez at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Leylah Fernandez will face Rebecca Sramkova in the quarterfinals of the Japan Women's Open.

After a slow start to the season, Fernandez rose to the occasion by claiming the honors in Washington. She also reached the third round of the US Open, but lost to Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.

The Canadian entered Osaka after early exits in Beijing and Wuhan. She steadied the ship by defeating Hailey Baptiste in the first round and then sailed past Dalma Galfi in the second. Fernandez eliminated Galfi in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4.

Sramkova at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Rebecca Sramkova has pushed her limits this year. Apart from quarterfinal runs in Merida and Monterrey, she reached the semifinals of the Nottingham Open. The Slovakian also participated in Wuhan, but lost to Aryna Sabalenka in the second round.

Sramkova has been solid in the Japan Women's Open so far. After cruising past Joanna Garland in the first round, she eliminated Ann Li in the second, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. The 28-year-old has only lost her serve once in Osaka this week.

Leylah Fernandez vs Rebecca Sramkova head-to-head

Sramkova leads the head-to-head against Fernandez 1-0. She defeated the Canadian recently in Monterrey this year.

Leylah Fernandez vs Rebecca Sramkova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Leylan Fernandez -245 -3.5 (-136) Under 21.5 (-120) Rebecca Sramkova +220 +3.5 (+105) Over 21.5 ( +110)

All odds are sourced by Oddscheker.

Leylah Fernandez vs Rebecca Sramkova prediction

Fernandez has a great chance to capture her second title with a lighter playing field in Osaka. She's looked sharp in the last two rounds and has yet to drop a set at the event so far. The Canadian likes to attack every ball and keep her opponents under pressure.

Sramkova, meanwhile, showed her fighting spirit against Li in the last round. Despite losing the second set, she recovered well in the third and sent the seventh seed packing in Osaka. The Slovakian will be brimming with confidence and has a great chance to enter the semifinals.

Sramkova found a way to navigate past Fernandez in three sets in Monterrey. The Canadian will still be a slight favourite to pass this test due to her dynamic game and recent form.

Pick: Fernandez to win in three sets.

Leylah Fernandez vs Rebecca Sramkova betting tips

Tip 1: Match to have more than 20 games.

Tip 2: Fernandez to register more winners than Sramkova.

