Leylah Fernandez vs Sorana Cirstea preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Japan Women's Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Leylah Fernandez vs Sorana Cirstea

Date: October 18, 2025

Tournament: Kinoshita Group Japan Open

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Utsobo Tennis Centre in Osaka, Japan

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $275,094

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Leylah Fernandez vs Sorana Cirstea preview

Fernandez at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Leylah Fernandez will take on Sorana Cirstea in the semifinals of the Japan Women's Open.

Fernandez has found her rhythm slightly late this year. After early exits in Paris and Wimbledon, she clinched the title in Washington and reached the last 16 in Monterrey. The Canadian also participated in the China Open, but lost to Coco Gauff in the third round.

Fernandez started her campaign in Osaka by cruising past Hailey Baptiste and Dalma Galfi in the first two rounds. She then brushed aside Rebecca Sramkova in the quarterfinals, 7-6(2), 6-3. The 23-year-old has yet to drop a set in Osaka this week.

Fernandez at the 2025 China Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Sorana Cirstea has had a good season so far. After a quarterfinal appearance in Austin, she reached the semifinals in Lasi and clinched the title in Cleveland. The Romanian also participated in the US Open, but lost to Karolina Muchova in the second-round.

Cirstea entered Osaka after a short stint in Wuhan. She started her campaign by breezing past Moyuka Uchijima and Katie Boulter in the first two rounds. The 35-year-old then brushed aside Viktorija Golubic in the quarterfinals, 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.

Leylah Fernandez vs Sorana Cirstea head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Leylah Fernandez vs Sorana Cirstea odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Leylah Fernandez -155 -2.5 (-110) Over 21.5 (-105) Sorana Cirstea +134 +2.5 (-115) Under 21.5 (-109)

All odds are sourced by Oddschecker.

Leylah Fernandez vs Sorana Cirstea prediction

Fernandez has a great chance to capture her second title of the season. The Canadian has done well in the last few months and will fancy her chances against Cirstea. She likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis and has been quite successful with her approach lately.

Meanwhile, Cirstea has continued her happy knack of producing deep runs on tour. The Romanian is still going strong at the age of 35 and can't be taken lightly in the semifinals. She'll know what to expect from her opponent and has a versatile game to deal with the threat.

Both players will know the importance of this victory on Saturday. Considering their sharpness in the last few weeks and record on hardcourts, Fernandez should be able to make her mark and enter the finals of the Japan Women's Open.

Pick: Fernandez to win in three sets.

Leylah Fernandez vs Sorana Cirstea betting tips

Tip 1: Match to have more than 20 games.

Tip 2: Fernandez to register more double faults than Cirstea

