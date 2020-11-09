Match details

Fixture: Vera Zvonareva vs Marta Kostyuk

Tournament: Upper Austria Ladies Linz Open 2020

Round: Round of 32 (First round)

Venue: Linz, Austria

Category: WTA International

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $225,500

Live telecast: USA - ESPN/ Tennis Channel

Vera Zvonareva vs Marta Kostyuk preview

It's been a decade since 36-year-old Vera Zvonareva enjoyed the best season of her career. In 2010, the Russian reached the finals at Wimbledon and the US Open and peaked at No. 2 in the world. Since then, the Russian has gone through injuries, surgery, marriage, childbirth and a comeback to the tennis circuit.

Vera Zvonareva is now ranked No. 183 in the world in singles but is much better placed at No. 41 in the world in doubles after winning the 2020 US Open women's doubles title with Laura Siegemund.

The Russian has also posted some decent results in singles this year - reaching the semi-finals of the Oracle Challenger Series event in March, qualifying and reaching the round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open in August, and reaching the final of an ITF event in Turkey just last week.

Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva are US Open champions once again.



Siegemund and Zvonareva defeat Melichar/Xu 64 64 to take the title. This is the third #USOpen title for Zvonareva (2006 Doubles, 2004 mixed) and second for Siegemund (2016 mixed). — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) September 11, 2020

Her opponent, 18-year-old Marta Kostyuk, was born two years after Zvonareva turned pro in 2000. Kostyuk enjoyed a stellar junior career, which included the under-14 title at the Orange Bowl in 2015, the 2017 Australian Open girls singles title and the 2017 US Open girls doubles title - peaking at No. 2 in the junior world rankings.

On the pro circuit, Kostyuk made headlines at the 2018 Australian Open. After gaining a wild card entry into the qualifying draw, she won three matches to enter the main draw and become the first player born in 2002 to play in a Grand Slam main draw. She did not stop there and went on to reach the third round, becoming the youngest player to reach the third round of a Slam since Mirjana Lučić-Baroni at the 1997 US Open.

After finishing the 2018 season as World No. 118, Kostyuk struggled to follow-up on her success in 2019, dropping out of the top 3. She is now rising once again, with a career-high ranking of No. 97 in the world, after reaching the third round of the US Open, where she took eventual champion Naomi Osaka to three sets.

Vera Zvonareva vs Marta Kostyuk head-to-head

Marta Kostyuk at the 2020 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in September 2020

This will be the first meeting between the two players and the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Vera Zvonareva vs Marta Kostyuk prediction

Runner up Vera Zvonareva at the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 3, 2010 in London, England

At 36, Vera Zvonareva has a ton of experience and maturity with her. Her recent US Open doubles win and the final appearance in the ITF event in Turkey will also have given her some confidence. The question is does she have patience to withstand the power of an opponent half her age.

The Ukrainian teen has a powerful serve and likes to hit big winners off both flanks. Kostyuk is also in good form - after reaching the third round of the US Open, she qualified for the main draw at the French Open (exiting in the first round) and reached the finals of two consecutive ITF events coming into Linz. She will need to keep her error count low and put pressure on the Zvonareva serve but it's likely to be a close match either way.

Prediction - Marta Kostyuk to win in three sets.