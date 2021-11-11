Linz 2021: Danielle Collins vs Alison Riske preview, head-to-head & prediction | Upper Austria Ladies

Match details

Fixture: (3) Danielle Collins vs (8) Alison Riske

Date: 11 November 2021

Tournament: Upper Austria Ladies Linz

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Linz, Austria

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $235,238

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Danielle Collins vs Alison Riske preview

Third seed Danielle Collins will take on compatriot Alison Riske in the semifinals of the WTA 250 event in Linz on Thursday. While Collins overcame Alison Van Uytvanck 7-5, 6-3, Riske defeated qualifier Wang Xinyu 6-3, 7-5 to make the last four.

After undergoing surgery for endometriosis earlier this year, the second half of the season produced some impressive results for Danielle Collins. The 27-year-old reached the quarterfinals in Hamburg before going a step further in Budapest. She then clinched back-to-back titles in Palermo and on home soil in San Jose.

The World No. 29 also progressed to the third round of the 2021 US Open -- her career-best result at the New York Major. After an early exit last month from Indian Wells, Collins will be hoping to lift her third WTA title this week in Linz.

Alison Riske at the 2021 Ostrava Open

Awaiting her in an all-American semi-final encounter is Alison Riske. The 31-year-old had a lackluster spell for much of the season and was unsuccessful in notching up multiple wins at any tournament.

The World No. 73, however, saw a shift in fortunes in September in Portoroz, Slovenia, where she made her maiden final of the season and her first since 2019. She is coming off a second-round exit from Courmayeur and will be looking forward to finishing her season on a winning note in the Austrian city.

Danielle Collins vs Alison Riske head-to-head

The only previous meeting between Danielle Collins and Alison Riske took place in the qualifying round of the 2018 Madrid Open where Collins won 7-6, 3-6, 7-6.

Danielle Collins vs Alison Riske prediction

Danielle Collins and Alison Riske play an aggressive brand of tennis and we can expect some fast-paced exchanges between the two. They both hit close to 20 winners in their quarter-final matchups and kept their unforced errors under control.

Danielle Collins at the WTA Upper Austria Ladies Linz

Both Americans have been serving well. This was attested in their matches from Wednesday where they dropped serve just twice. Danielle Collins maintained a remarkable 83% win-rate on first serve and is likely to be more dominant in that department against Riske.

Collins's superior ranking and better consistency this season makes her a strong favorite for this match. If she can play to her strengths and push Alison Riske further behind the baseline, she should be able to eke out a victory.

Prediction: Danielle Collins to win in straight sets.

