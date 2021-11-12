Linz 2021: Jaqueline Cristian vs Alison Riske preview, head-to-head & prediction | Upper Austria Ladies

Match details

Fixture: Jaqueline Cristian vs (8) Alison Riske

Tournament: Upper Austria Ladies Linz 2021

Round: Final

Venue: Linz, Austria

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $235,238

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Jaqueline Cristian vs Alison Riske preview

Jaqueline Cristian and Alison Riske will square off in the summit clash of the 2021 Upper Austria Ladies Linz Open on Saturday.

Cristian, who entered the tournament as a lucky loser, received a walkover into the final after a knee injury forced Simona Halep out of the tournament. But the 23-year-old showed plenty of grit in her quarterfinal match against 5th seed Veronika Kudermetova, edging the Russian 6-3, 7-6(5).

Contesting in her first tour-level final, Cristian faces a tough task against a seasoned campaigner in Riske.

Alison Riske will be playing in her second final this season.

Riske has put up a dominant display in Linz this week, reaching the final without dropping a set. She was in control of her semifinal contest, leading Danielle Collins by a set, when the latter - who was playing with a heavily strapped right shoulder - retired.

Riske endured a injury-riddled first half of the season, but looks to have rediscovered some of her best form in recent months. She will be playing in her second final of the season, having also contested for the title in Portoroz.

Jaqueline Cristian vs Alison Riske head-to-head

This will be the first tour meeting between Jaqueline Cristian and Alison Riske, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Jaqueline Cristian vs Alison Riske prediction

Jacqueline Cristian will look to dictate play from the baseline.

Both Alison Riske and Jaqueline Cristian enjoy playing on indoor hardcourts, so we could be heading for a close contest on Saturday.

The American's flat groundstrokes work in the quick conditions and she has managed to outmaneuver most opponents with her precise hitting this week. She will, however, need to come up with a few answers against Cristian's firepower.

The Romainan plays an aggressive brand of tennis and will look to dictate play from the baseline. She regularly hits the 115 mph mark on the serve and has also managed to impress with her tenacity; Cristian saved 13 out of 15 break points against Kudermetova.

Riske's biggest challenge will be to maintain her own level in the face of the big ball-striking from the other end. Unless she can come up with a way to play aggressively on her own and keep Cristian on the run, she risks being blown away by the Romanian's power.

Prediction: Jaqueline Cristian to win in three sets.

Edited by Musab Abid