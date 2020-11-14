Linz Open 2020: Aryna Sabalenka vs Barbora Krejcikova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Barbora Krejcikova

Date: 14 November 2020

Tournament: Upper Austria Ladies Linz Open 2020

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Linz, Austria

Category: WTA International

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $202,250

Match timing: Approx 4.30 pm local time, 9 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Aryna Sabalenka vs Barbora Krejcikova preview

Barbora Krejcikova at the 2020 French Open

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on Barbora Krejcikova for a place in the final of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz Open on Saturday.

Sabalenka comes into the match on the back of a rich vein of form, following her remarkable triumph on the indoor hardcourts of Ostrava. The Belarusian defeated the likes of Jennifer Brady and Victoria Azarenka on her way to the title in the Czech city, and has continued her incredible play in Linz.

With her game firing on all cylinders, the 22-year-old hasn't dropped a single set this week. She has had very little trouble getting through her early rounds against Jasmine Paolini, Stefanie Voegele and Oceane Dodin.

Barbora Krejcikova meanwhile is on an impressive run of her own. She dominated Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-3 6-1 to set up the semifinal encounter with Sabalenka, and will be keen to win her first ever singles title on Sunday.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Barbora Krejcikova head-to-head

The meeting in Linz will be the first between Aryna Sabalenka and Barbora Krejcikova, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0. Sabalenka is ranked 11th in the WTA rankings, vastly above her opponent at No. 74.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Barbora Krejcikova prediction

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2020 French Open

Fresh off her Ostrava win, Aryna Sabalenka is one of the favourites for the title in Linz. Needless to say, she goes into the semifinal match against Barbora Krejcikova with a distinct edge.

The Belarusian's hard-hitting game, replete with an accurate first serve and massive groundstrokes, can be a formidable force on any surface. But it is particularly effective on a quick hardcourt like the one at Linz.

If Krejcikova is to get a foothold in this match, she will have to put up an impeccable defensive display. The Czech would look to disrupt Sabalenka's rhythm and prevent her from taking control of the rallies, but that is much easier said than done given the Belarusian's form.

Prediction: Aryna Sabalenka to win in straight sets.