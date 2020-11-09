Linz Open 2020: Aryna Sabalenka vs Jasmine Paolini preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Aryna Sabalenka vs Jasmine Paolini

Tournament: Upper Austria Ladies Linz Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Linz, Austria

Category: WTA International

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $202,250

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jasmine Paolini preview

The 2020 WTA season comes to an end with the Upper Austria Ladies Linz Open. World No.11 Aryna Sabalenka leads the field as the top seed and will begin her campaign against Jasmine Paolini in the first round.

The Belarusian comes into the event on the back of some good performances at the Ostrava Open where she was crowned champion. Sabalenka defeated the likes of Coco Gauff, Jennifer Brady, and Victoria Azarenka to clinch her second title of the year after the Qatar Open back in February.

While Sabalenka has struggled in the Slams throughout 2020, she has done fairly well in the lesser tournaments. The same will be expected of the Belarusian at Linz as well where the indoor conditions are expected to complement her power-hitting ability.

Also, with women’s tennis about to go on a two-month break after this tournament, the 22-year-old will be especially keen to give herself some confidence ahead of a hopefully longer schedule in 2021.

Jasmine Paolini

Aryna Sabalenka’s first-round opponent, Jasmine Paolini, will be having similar ambitions of her own. However, going by her recent form, the Italian will need to show a marked improvement in order to succeed in Linz.

Paolini was ousted in the first round of Ostrava. Before that, she made it only as far as the second round in the Italian, French and Istanbul Opens.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jasmine Paolini head-to-head

Jasmine Paolini leads Aryna Sabalenka by 1-0 in the head-to-head. The two players faced each other in the Aegon Ilkley trophy in 2017 with the Italian winning by a score of 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(2)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jasmine Paolini prediction

Aryna Sabalenka in action at the 2020 French Open

Aryna Sabalenka is a player who can go big off both wings as well as on her serve. This will undoubtedly keep Paolini on her toes throughout the match.

The 24-year-old should look to elongate the rallies to draw out the errors from Sabalenka who is one of the most error-prone players on tour.

Jasmine Paolini boasts of a good defense from the baseline and at the same time wields a forehand powerful enough to unsettle the Belarusian's rhythm.

Aryna Sabalenka's big-serve might be the differentiating factor in this match-up given that it is superior to Paolini’s delivery. If it is on the money, it can be too tall an order for the Italian to break the Belarusian's serve.

Prediction: Aryna Sabalenka to win in straight sets.