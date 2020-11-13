Linz Open 2020: Aryna Sabalenka vs Oceane Dodin preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Aryna Sabalenka vs Oceane Dodin

Date: 13 November 2020

Tournament: Upper Austria Ladies Linz Open 2020

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Linz, Austria

Category: WTA International

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $202,250

Match timing: Approx. 8.30 pm local time, 1 am IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Aryna Sabalenka vs Oceane Dodin preview

Aryna Sabalenka has justified her top seeding at the Linz Open so far with a couple of superb performances.

Sabalenka saw off Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the first round with a 6-4, 6-4 scoreline, before registering a clinical victory against Switzerland's Stefanie Vogele. The Belarusian looked in excellent touch on Thursday, holding her serve throughout for a 6-0, 6-3 victory.

Sabalenka came into Linz on the back of a memorable couple of weeks. She won the singles as well as the doubles crowns at the Ostrava Open, the last tournament she played in.

The 22-year-old was particularly strong in the semis and finals of the singles, beating Jennifer Brady and Victoria Azarenka respectively in straight sets. She also won the Qatar Open earlier this year.

Oceane Dodin, on her part, has also been quite impressive at Linz so far. She's dropped just one set across four matches, including two in the qualifying rounds. The Frenchwoman was the top seed in the qualifiers and played like it, winning both matches in straight sets to enter the main draw.

Dodin had a tough assignment against seventh seed Jil Teichmann in the first round, and it became tougher after she went a set down. However, the 24-year-old fought back well to win 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

She continued in the same vein against Sorana Cirstea in the next round, winning 6-4, 6-4.

Like Sabalenka, Dodin also came into Linz on the back of a trophy-winning campaign - albeit at an ITF event. She beat Russia's Ludmilla Samsonova in straight sets to clinch the Cherbourg-En-Cotentin title last month.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Oceane Dodin head-to-head

Aryna Sabalenka leads the head-to-head against Oceane Dodin by a margin of 1-0. The only encounter between the two took place in the first round of the 2020 US Open, where the Belarusian won 7-6(1), 6-4

Aryna Sabalenka vs Oceane Dodin prediction

Aryna Sabalenka had suffered a slight dip in form after the resumption of the tour, but she has now found her rhythm. The Belarusian's attacking style is flourishing at the moment, with her powerful groundstrokes looking more potent with each match.

Sabalenka is also a fighter on the court, and has shown plenty of determination in recent times to come back from seemingly hopeless situations.

Oceane Dodin is also a gutsy customer who does not concede easily. The Frenchwoman has a strong serve coupled with decent groundstrokes, and she is playing on her favorite surface - which might boost her confidence ahead of the clash against Sabalenka.

Dodin won a WTA title back in 2016, so she knows what it takes to get over the finish line. However, the incredible level that Sabalenka is playing at right now might just be too much for the Frenchwoman to overcome.

Prediction: Aryna Sabalenka to win in straight sets.