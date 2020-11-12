Linz Open 2020: Barbora Krejcikova vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Barbora Krejcikova vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Date: 13 November 2020

Tournament: Upper Austria Ladies Linz Open 2020

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Linz, Austria

Category: WTA International

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $202,250

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Barbora Krejcikova vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview

World No. 74 Barbora Krejcikova has had to fight her way through to the Linz quarterfinals, needing three sets for both of her wins.

Krejcikova first took on qualifier Harmony Tan in the opening round, winning 6-3, 5-7, 6-2. She then locked horns with Greet Minnen, who started well to take the first set 7-5. However, the 24-year-old fought back to clinch a 5-7, 7-6(7), 6-4 win.

Krejcikova made it to the fourth round of a Grand Slam in singles for the first time this year, achieving the feat at Roland Garros 2020. This is her first tournament since that run, and she will be backing herself to go all the way.

Belarusia's Aliaksandra Sasnovich will also be happy with her returns at Linz so far, having made it to her second quarterfinal in three tournaments. The World No. 92 had an excellent start in the Austrian city, beating the eighth seed Bernarda Pera 6-3, 6-1 while dropping serve just once.

She had a tougher time against qualifier Jana Fett, but fought back from a set down to win 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Sasnovich has made two hardcourt singles finals in her career so far, but hasn't won a title yet.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich head-to-head

Barbora Krejcikova and Aliaksandra Sasnovich have not faced off on the WTA tour so far, so the official head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

However, the duo did meet in an ITF tournament at Torun back in 2014, where Krejcikova won in straight sets. The Czech also has a 1-0 lead over Sasnovich in their doubles head-to-head.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich prediction

Both Barbora Krejcikova and Aliaksandra Sasnovich will fancy their chances in this quarterfinal, particularly since they've had favorable results over the last few weeks. But Krejcikova might be slightly more confident going into the match, because of her superior ranking and previous performances against Sasnovich.

The 24-year-old is in the best singles form of her career right now. She is also the more accomplished doubles player between the two, and her quick reflexes could make a crucial difference on Friday.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich has more experience of competing at the elite level

That said, Sasnovich has the edge in baseline firepower. She also has more experience of playing at this level in singles, and would be keen to extend her run in Linz with another strong performance.

Prediction: Aliaksandra Sasnovich to win in three sets.