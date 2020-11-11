Linz Open 2020: Camila Giorgi vs Nadia Podoroska preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Camila Giorgi vs Nadia Podoroska

Date: 12 November 2020

Tournament: Upper Austria Ladies Linz Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Linz, Austria

Category: WTA International

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $202,250

Match timing: 2.30 pm local time, 7 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Camila Giorgi vs Nadia Podoroska preview

Experienced campaigner Camila Giorgi will lock horns with one of the surprise packages of this season, Nadia Podoroska, in the second round of the 2020 Linz Open on Thursday.

Giorgi defeated the higher-ranked Sara Sorribes Tormo in her opening round match, but it was far from an easy victory. The Italian led for most parts of the match, including the second set that she ended up losing, but she struggled to keep her foot on the gas.

In the third set Giorgi displayed a lot more consistency, and she eventually came through 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

The 28-year-old coughed up a whopping nine double faults in the match, to go with a slew of unforced errors off the ground. Numbers like those could really hurt her against Podoroska, who is an extremely consistent shot-maker.

Nadia Podoroska

The Argentine has had a breakout year so far, where she made her maiden Grand Slam semifinal appearance at the French Open. Podoroska won eight straight matches at Roland Garros - including three rounds of qualifying - before losing to eventual winner Iga Swiatek in the last four.

The Linz Open is the 23-year-old's first tournament since her magnificent run in Paris. In her first-round match, Podoroska defeated Irina-Camelia Begu in straight sets with a score of 6-4, 6-4.

Camila Giorgi vs Nadia Podoroska head-to-head

Nadia Podoroska leads Camila Giorgi 1-0 in their head-to-head record. The two players had faced each other in the qualifying round of the 2016 Kremlin Cup, where Podoroska won in three sets.

Camila Giorgi vs Nadia Podoroska prediction

Camila Giorgi

Nadia Podoroska is quite easily the steadier player of the two. But she can also go on the attack and unleash some scorching winners, especially with her inside-out forehand.

Camila Giorgi does boast of an explosive game, but it has a tendency to go off the rails under pressure. Despite the tremendous power that the Italian possesses, she is not the best at controlling her aggression.

Podoroska moves extremely well and also has the ability to keep her opponent guessing with the variety on her groundstrokes. If Giorgi doesn’t construct the points efficiently, Podoroska will likely outlast her in the rallies.

Giorgi would need to be aggressive, but also keep her error count low. And that combination has proven to be quite difficult for the Italian to pull off in recent times.

Prediction: Nadia Podoroska to win in three sets.