Linz Open 2020: Camila Giorgi vs Sara Sorribes Tormo preview, head-to-head & prediction

Fixture: Camila Giorgi vs Sara Sorribes Tormo

Tournament: Upper Austria Ladies Linz Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Linz, Austria

Category: WTA International

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $202,250

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Camila Giorgi vs Sara Sorribes Tormo preview

Camila Giorgi and Sara Sorribes Tormo will lock horns in the opening round of the 2020 Linz Open in Austria.

For Camila Giorgi, this will be her first tournament since she retired midway in her first-round match at Roland Garros. The Italian was trailing 7-5, 3-0 against compatriot Martina Trevisan before she called it quits.

Interestingly, Giorgi had led 5-1 in the first set before she allowed her opponent to reel off nine games in a row.

The 28-year-old will be looking to bury the past and end her season on a high. Being the final WTA tournament of the calendar year, playing in the 2020 Linz Open might give her some extra motivation.

Giorgi’s form, however, has left a lot to be desired since the resumption of the WTA Tour. She began well by making the semis of the Palermo Open, however, after that, it was all downhill for the former Linz champion.

The World No. 75 was unable to get past the second round at the Prague Open and US Open. Giorgi fared even worse at the Italian Open and French Open where she was ousted in the first round.

Sara Sorribes Tormo

Sara Sorribes Tormo, meanwhile, comes off a quarterfinal run at the Ostrava Open. Over there, the Spaniard lost one of the most topsy-turvy matches in the history of women’s tennis against eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka.

Sorribes Tormo led 6-0, 4-0, and was just five points away from victory when Sabalenka miraculously turned it around in an equally emphatic fashion to win 0-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Having played five matches in Ostrava, the 24-year-old is arguably more acclimatized to indoor conditions than her opponent and it remains to be seen if this works in her favor.

Camila Giorgi vs Sara Sorribes Tormo head-to-head

This would be the first time that Camila Giorgi and Sara Sorribes Tormo would be facing each other on the tour. Thus, their head-to-head remains at 0-0.

Camila Giorgi vs Sara Sorribes Tormo prediction

Camila Giorgi

Hardcourt is Camila Giorgi’s best surface as evidenced by her seven final appearances on it. Needless to say, her powerful game thrives on quicker surfaces and even more so in indoor conditions.

The Italian can be expected to go on the onslaught from the very first point with her flat and hard drives. Her big serve, although inconsistent, can also assist her in this process.

The nature of this match-up, however, should not be too much of a hindrance for Sara Sorribes Tormo whose strength lies in her counter-punching ability. That said, she needs to be careful with the placement of her topspin-heavy groundstrokes lest they be despatched with ease by Giorgi’s powerful returns.

Prediction: Camila Giorgi to win in three sets.