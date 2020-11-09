Linz Open 2020: Elise Mertens vs Anhelina Kalinina preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Elise Mertens vs Anhelina Kalinina

Date: 10 November 2020

Tournament: Upper Austria Ladies Linz Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Linz, Austria

Category: WTA International

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $225,500

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Elise Mertens vs Anhelina Kalinina preview

Anhelina Kalinina at the 2018 US Open

Second seed Elise Mertens faces off against qualifier Anhelina Kalinina in the first round of the Linz Open on Tuesday.

Mertens comes into the tournament on the back of a solid run post lockdown, which is among the best of her career. The Belgian finished in the semifinals at the Western & Southern Open and the quarterfinals at the US Open, shortly after which she reached the quarterfinals in Rome.

After an underwhelming Roland Garros defeat to Caroline Garcia, the 24-year-old bounced back on indoor hardcourts, making yet another quarterfinal at Ostrava. She will now look to end her season strongly in the Austrian city.

Mertens faces 23-year-old Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, a face more commonly seen at ITF tournaments than the WTA tour. Kalinina has not had the best year, and since the end of lockdown she has won just four matches at any level - two of which came in the Linz qualifiers.

Elise Mertens vs Anhelina Kalinina head-to-head

The matchup between Elise Mertens and Anhelina Kalinina in Linz is the first between the two players at tour level, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0. Mertens is ranked 21st in the world while Kalinina is ranked 163rd.

Elise Mertens vs Anhelina Kalinina prediction

Elise Mertens at the 2020 French Open

Elise Mertens comes into Linz as one of the favorites for the title, having had a very solid run over the past few months.

The Belgian is an aggressive baseliner and has consistent groundstrokes, backed by an excellent return of serve. Mertens also has a decent serve which, up until her quarterfinal defeat against Victoria Azarenka, was not broken a single time on the quick hardcourts of Ostrava.

An all-court player with great anticipation skills and tactical awareness, Mertens is a potent threat for every player in the world at the moment.

If Anhelina Kalinina is to cause an upset, she must take control of rallies early by being the aggressor. She would also have to win a bunch of cheap points on her serve, which is a lot easier said than done against a returner like Mertens.

Prediction: Elise Mertens to win in straight sets.