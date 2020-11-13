Linz Open 2020: Nadia Podoroska vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (6) Nadia Podoroska vs (4) Ekaterina Alexandrova

Date: 13 November 2020

Tournament: Upper Austria Ladies Linz Open 2020

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Linz, Austria

Category: WTA International

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $202,250

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Nadia Podoroska vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview

Fourth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova will take on sixth seed Nadia Podoroska in her quest for a spot in the semifinals of the Linz Open on Friday.

Even though Ekaterina Alexandrova is the higher ranked player, it is Nadia Podoroska who hit the headlines more recently with her sensational show at Roland Garros. As a qualifier, the Argentine made it to the semifinals of the claycourt Major, winning eight matches in the process. It took an absolutely spectacular performance from the eventual champion Iga Swiatek to stop her in Paris.

Even though she was a pretty unknown name at the highest level of the tour before Roland Garros, Podoroska had been doing well on the ITF circuit for quite some time now. Even this year, the 23-year-old has won a couple of ITF 25,000 events as well as an ITF 60,000 event before her breakthrough run at the French capital.

The 48th-ranked Nadia Podoroska has brought all that confidence and fearlessness into the last tournament of the season at Linz. She started her campaign with an effortless 6-4, 6-4 win over Irina-Camelia Begu and then fought for more than 2.5 hours to get past the 2018 champion Camila Giorgi 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-4.

Ekaterina Alexandrova

World No. 33 Ekaterina Alexandrova made a fabulous start to the 2020 season by winning the Shenzen Open. The 25-year-old built on it with a semifinal at St. Petersburg but has failed to match that high since. The tour restart hasn't proved to be kind for the Russian who has managed to win more than one match only once in eight events.

Alexandrova is determined to change exactly that this week and is looking to end the year just the way she started it. So far, she has been successful in her attempt.

Ekaterina Alexandrova has looked very sharp in her two outings so far in this Austrian city. She first blew away Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-4 and then knocked out Varvara Gracheva 7-5, 6-1 to reach the quarters. This is the first time she has reached the last-eight at any tournament since the tour resumed.

Nadia Podoroska vs Ekaterina Alexandrova head-to-head

Nadia Podoroska and Ekaterina Alexandrova have never crossed paths on the tour, so their head-to-head record currently stands at 0-0.

Nadia Podoroska vs Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction

Ekaterina Alexandrova has been one of the most consistent performers at the Linz Open and hasn't lost before the semifinal stage in the past two years. Alexandrova stole the show in 2018, reaching the final from the qualifying stages. Ranked 119th, she beat veterans Andrea Petkovic and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova before losing to Camila Giorgi.

Last year too she had an impressive campaign before bowing out to the 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in a tight three-setter in the semifinals. Alexandrova likes to serve big and take the ball on the rise - something that suits the indoor conditions. She would look to take time away from Nadia Podoroska who is more comfortable in slower conditions.

The Argentine was also involved in a duel with Giorgi that lasted 2 hours 32 minutes. If the match stretches long, it could take a toll on her.

Prediction: Ekaterina Alexandrova to win in three sets.