Linz Open 2020: Sorana Cirstea vs Oceane Dodin preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Sorana Cirstea vs Oceane Dodin

Tournament: Upper Austria Ladies Linz Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Linz, Austria

Category: WTA International

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $202,250

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Sorana Cirstea vs Oceane Dodin preview

Former top-25 player Sorana Cirstea will cross swords with the unseeded Oceane Dodin in the second round of the Linz Open 2020.

Romanian tennis star Sorana Cirstea picked up an easy win in the first round as her opponent Julia Grabher retired after taking a 3-2 lead in the opening set. Although the match did not last long, Cirstea saved five break points against the home favorite.

Cirstea has had another challenging year on tour this year. She had a shabby win-loss record of 9-9 prior to this week and entered this tournament on a two-match losing streak. That said, the Bucharest native did record an upset win over Johanna Konta in the US Open, highlighting that she could still give any player a run for their money.

Meanwhile, Oceane Dodin has a ton of momentum on her side, heading into her clash with Cirstea. She won an ITF event in Reims last month and followed that up with a three-set victory over the seventh seed Jil Teichmann in the Linz Open first round.

Oceane Dodin

The French tennis player has won 28 of the 40 matches she has played this year. She was even able to take a set off the 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin at Lyon.

Dodin has played some excellent tennis on the faster surfaces this year. She will be keen to make it big at the Linz Open and return to the Top 100.

Sorana Cirstea vs Oceane Dodin head-to-head

Oceane Dodin leads Sorana Cirstea 1-0 in the head-to-head record. Incidentally, the only match between these two players on tour happened in the second round of the Linz Open 2016. The 24-year-old from Lille emerged victorious 6-2, 6-4 in that contest.

Sorana Cirstea vs Oceane Dodin prediction

Oceane Dodin

Sorana Cirstea majorly relies on her big serve and groundstrokes to trouble her opponents. She was not at her best against Grabher in the first round as she allowed her opponent six break point opportunities. Also, she managed to win just 55% of her first-serve points.

On the other side, Oceane Dodin showed some great character in her match against Teichmann. Despite losing the first set 1-6, the French player made a magnificent comeback and won the next two sets. She broke her Swiss rival a total of six times.

But Dodin's game was also far from perfect. She committed six double faults in the match and got broken five times. Still, Dodin holds the edge over Cirstea because of her current form and the head-to-head record.

Prediction: Oceane Dodin to win in three sets.