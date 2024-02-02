Linz Open 2024: Elise Mertens vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Elise Mertens vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Date: February 2, 2024

Tournament: Linz Open 2024

Round: Quarter-final

Venue: Design Center Linz, Linz, Austria

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: $922,573

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - SkySports

Elise Mertens vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova preview

Elise Mertens at the 2024 Australian Open - Getty Images

Fourth seed Elise Mertens is slated to take on the experienced Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in a mouth-watering quarter-final clash at the 2024 Linz Open.

The Belgian is coming off a good start to the new season with a runner-up finish at the 2024 Hobart International, losing to Emma Navarro in the summit clash.

At the Australian Open, she was sent packing in the second round by Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in a tight three-setter 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (6). Despite her disappointing loss in the singles, Mertens won the Australian Open doubles title alongside Hsieh Su-wei, defeating Jeļena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok in the final.

Mertens is coming off an impressive 6-1, 6-3 victory over Lucia Bronzetti in her opening match (round of 16) at the 2024 Linz Open.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, meanwhile, began her 2024 season with an opening-round loss at the ASB Classic and a quarter-final showing at the Adelaide International.

In Melbourne, she secured a straight-sets victory over Donna Vekic but lost to Paula Badosa in round two.

She opened her account at the 2024 Linz Open with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Martina Trevisan in round one before defeating Katie Boulter 7-6 (2), 6-4 in the second round.

Elise Mertens vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova head-to-head

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova currently leads the head-to-head 2-1. She won their last encounter at the 2023 French Open, winning the tight three-set contest 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Elise Mertens vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elise Mertens Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

(Odds to be added once made available)

Elise Mertens vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova prediction

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the 2024 Adelaide International - Getty Images

Elise Mertens and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova's quarter-final encounter promises to be a blockbuster one, given their vast experience on tour and current run of form.

Both players are coming off dominating victories in the opening rounds and will look to follow the same gameplan going forward.

Mertens looked solid during her win against Lucia Bronzetti, both on the baseline and in the net, as her serves and volleys looked on point.

Pavlyuchenkova too looked solid during both of her wins, dominating from the baseline with her powerful groundstrokes.

It will be a battle of two incredible shot makers, and the winner might just boil down to who serves better and keeps the points short.

Pick: Elise Mertens in three sets.