Linz Open 2024 final: Jelena Ostapenko vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jelena Ostapenko vs (2) Ekaterina Alexandrova

Date: February 4, 2024

Tournament: Linz Open 2024

Round: Final.

Venue: Design Center Linz, Linz, Austria

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: $922,573

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - SkySports

Jelena Ostapenko vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview

Top seed Jelena Ostapenko will take on second seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the final of the Linz Open.

Ostapenko entered the WTA 500 event after losing to Victoria Azarenka in the third round of the Australian Open. The Latvian started the tournament by surviving a scare from Clara Tauson as she beat the Dane 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(7). She then thrashed Jodie Burrage 6-1, 6-2 to set up a semifinal clash against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Ostapenko produced another solid performance against the Russian and registered a comprehensive 6-2, 6-3 win to reach the final of the Linz Open.

Alexandrova entered the WTA 500 tournament following a disastrous first-round exit at the Australian Open. The Russian thrashed Julie Niemeier 6-3, 6-0 in the second round before triumphing 6-2, 7-6(8) over fifth-seeded compatriot Anastasia Potapova to reach the semifinals.

Here, the Russian faced third seed Donna Vekic and the two played out a mammoth clash. Eventually, Alexandrova edged out the Croat 5-7, 7-6(4), 7-6(6) to book her place in the final in Linz.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Ekaterina Alexandrova head-to-head

Alexandrova leads 5-4 in the head-to-head between the two. Their last meeting came in the semifinals of the Adelaide International, with Ostapenko winning 6-2, 7-6(3).

Jelena Ostapenko vs Ekaterina Alexandrova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Jelena Ostapenko -185 -1.5 (+125) Over 21.5 (-120) Ekaterina Alexandrova +140 +1.5 (-175) Under 21.5 (-120)

Jelena Ostapenko vs Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction

Both players look in good touch at the moment but Ostapenko will most likely be considered the favorite to win because of her ranking and the fact that she has beaten Alexandrova in their last two meetings. That said, the Russian leads in the head-to-head between the two and will be a tough player to beat.

Ostapenko has served 20 aces so far in Linz and will be eager to fetch many more free points in the final. The Latvian plays her best when she is aggressive and her powerful groundstrokes will not be easy for Alexandrova to counter.

The Russian has also been very strong on her serve, with 28 aces to her name throughout the WTA 500 event. However, she produced 12 double faults in her last match and will have to be careful not to serve too many of those against someone like Ostapenko.

Alexandrova plays aggressively but is a good counterpuncher as well, something which will come in handy against Ostapenko's intensity. The Russian's resilience will be needed if she is to come out on top.

The match promises to be an exciting encounter, with both players evenly matched. However, Alexandrova's grit might just about see her outlast Ostapenko and win the Linz Open. That said, it won't be a surprise if the Latvian comes out on top.

Pick: Alexandrova to win in three sets.