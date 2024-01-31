Linz Open 2024: Jelena Ostapenko vs Clara Tauson preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jelena Ostapenko vs Clara Tauson

Date: February 1, 2024

Tournament: Linz Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: TipsArena Linz, Austria

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $922,573

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Jelena Ostapenko vs Clara Tauson preview

Jelena Ostapenko at the 2024 Adelaide International: Day 6

Top seed Jelena Ostapenko will take on Clara Tauson in the second round of the 2024 Linz Open on Thursday, February 1.

Ostapenko has been close to making a serious impact on the women’s tour. She had a pretty good season last year, chalking up 37 wins from 59 matches, including a title-winning run at the Birmingham Classic. She also reached the semifinals of the Rome Open and the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open.

The Latvian will enter Linz on the back of a fussy third round exit at the Australian Open. She defeated the likes of Kimberly Birrell and Ajla Tomljanovic en route to the third round but failed to make her mark against Victoria Azarenka. The Belarusian veteran overpowered Ostapenko in straight sets.

Clara Tauson at the 2024 Australian Open - Day 5.

Meanwhile, Clara Tauson has been patiently working towards adjusting her game for the main tour. She had a hectic season last year, chalking up 12 wins from 21 matches along with a quarterfinal appearance at the 2023 Linz Open. She also reached the third round of the 2023 French Open in Paris.

The Danish talent entered Linz on the back of a second round exit at the Australian Open. Her resilient performance in the qualifiers earned her a ticket to the main draw.

Tauson began her campaign with a high-quality win against Camila Giorgi. Despite going down in the opening set, Tauson outsmarted the Italian in an absorbing contest 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. The youngster will be eager to present a formidable challenge to Ostapenko in the next round.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Clara Tauson head-to-head

Tauson leads the head-to-head against Ostapenko 1-0. She defeated the Latvian at the 2021 Luxembourg Open.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Clara Tauson odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jelena Ostapenko -155 -1.5(+145) Over 21.5 (-135) Clara Tauson +120 +1.5(-210) Under 21.5 (-105)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Clara Tauson prediction

Jelena Ostapenko at the 2024 Australian Open - Day 5.

The Austrian crowd will expect a gripping match between Ostapenko and Tauson in the second round of the Linz Open. Considering their recent results on tour and experience at the highest level, the tie will be tilted towards the top seed.

Ostapenko has already captured a title this year at the Adelaide International. She was one of the dark horses at the Australian Open but failed to make the most of her potent form. Known for her efficient baseline game and accurate groundstrokes, especially off the backhand wing, Ostapenko will be looking to get back to winning ways as soon as possible. With the right mindset and a bit of poise in her game, she could make a big impression on the women’s tour in the future.

Tauson, on the side of the net, has showcased her potential with decent results on the main tour last year. Her silky-smooth movement and ability to find a winner from anywhere on the court will create problems for Ostapenko. If the Dane plays her cards right and starts on a clinical note, she might have a significant say in this bout.

Tauson has been impressive in Linz so far and has the pedigree to challenge the top seed. However, it is most likely that Ostapenko weathers this storm in the second round and begins her campaign with a win.

Pick: Ostapenko to win in three sets.