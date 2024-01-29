Match Details

Fixture: Lucia Bronzetti vs Angelique Kerber

Date: January 30, 2024

Tournament: Linz Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: TipsArena Linz, Austria

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $922,573

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Angelique Kerber vs Lucia Bronzetti preview

Kerber in action on the women's tour

Former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber willm square off against Lucia Bronzetti in the first round of the 2024 Linz Open on Tuesday (January 30).

Brozetti had a promising last year, chalking up 21 wins from 45 matches, including runner-up finishes at the United Cup, Morocco Open, and the Bad Homburg Open. She also reached the quarterfinals of the Guangzhou International Women's Open, Ningbo Open and the Jasmin Open.

The Italian will enter the Linz Open on the back of a first-round exit at the Australian Open. Despite a formidable start against Lesia Tsurenko, she failed to outfox the Ukrainian in Melbourne. The 25-year-old went down fighting in two hours and 38 minutes 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Meanwhile, Angelique Kerber returned to the women’s tour after 18 months at the 2024 United Cup. She earned an invaluable point for Team Germany in the semifinals, outclassing Ajla Tomljanovic in the women’s singles contest 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(7). The Germans reached the finals, where they humbled Team Poland to lift their first-ever title at the United Cup.

The 36-year-old will also enter the Linz Open on the back of a first-round exit in Melbourne. She squared off against Danielle Collins in the first round but succumbed to the American in three sets 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. Kerber will hope to get back to winning ways in Austria.

Angelique Kerber vs Lucia Bronzetti head-to-head

Kerber leads the head-to-head against Bronzetti 1-0. She defeated her at the 2022 Bad Homburg Open.

Angelique Kerber vs Lucia Bronzetti odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Angelique Kerber -175 -1.5 (+130) TBD Lucia Bronzetti +135 +1.5 (-185) TBD

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Angelique Kerber vs Lucia Bronzetti prediction

2024 Australian Open - Day 1 2024 Australian Open - Day 3

Both the players will want to progress further at the WTA 500 Linz Open in Austria. Considering their rankings and recent results on tour, Bronzetti will be a slight favorite to come out on top.

The Italian has reached the last eight of three WTA events in the last five months. Known for her solid serve and powerful forehand, she likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis and push her opponents on the back foot. The 25-year-old will need to be more clinical and keep a check on her errors to take her game to the next level. She defeated the likes of Barbora Krejcikova, Alycia Parks and Sloane Stephens last year, which showcases her potential to do well on tour.

On the contrary, Kerber will be eager to build some momentum and set the tone early for herself in Austria. The former Grand Slam champion is expected to play a full season this year and fight for important trophies. Known for her versatility, resilience and calculative approach towards the game, Kerber will be looking to adjust quickly to the conditions and exploit Bronzetti’s weaknesses.

Kerber is an experienced campaigner on the women’s tour and has the potential to outsmart Bronzetti in this encounter. However, it is more likely that the Italian weathers this storm in the opening round and begins her tournament with a win.

Pick: Bronzetti to win in three sets.