Linz Open 2025: Karolina Muchova vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick 

Fixture: (1) Karolina Muchova vs (4) Ekaterina Alexandrova

Date: February 1, 2025

Tournament: Linz Open 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Design Centre, Linz, Austria

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hardcourts (Indoors)

Prize Money: US$1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony LIV

Karolina Muchova vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview

In Picture: Karolina Muchova (Getty)

Top seed Karolina Muchova will take on fourth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinal of the 2025 Linz Open. Muchova has a 5-3 win/loss record in 2025 so far. The Czech player helped her country to reach the semifinal at the United Cup, where she lost her match to Coco Gauff. Despite being the 20th seed, she lost to a returning Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open, losing 6-1, 1-6, 3-6 in the second round.

Being the Top seed at the Linz Open, Muchova reached the second round through a bye in the first. In her first match of the event, she won against Spanish qualifier Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 6-3. In the quarterfinal, she faced off against sixth-seeded Anastasia Potapova, winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Coming into this match, Ekaterina Alexandrova has a 3-3 record in 2025 so far. The Russian player made early exits at Brisbane International and Adelaide International. Despite being seeded, she lost in the first round at the Australian Open, losing 6-7 (4), 6-7 (2) against Emma Raducanu.

Being one of the higher seeds, Alexandrova reached the second round by receiving an opening-round bye. The fourth seed began her campaign with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Belarusian qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round. She then won a three-set battle 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 against Croatian qualifier Petra Martic in the quarterfinal.

Karolina Muchova vs Ekaterina Alexandrova head-to-head

The two players have played each other on four previous occasions, with Alexandrova leading the head-to-head 3-1. The Russian player won the last encounter at Stuttgart in 2021, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Karolina Muchova vs Ekaterina Alexandrova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Karolina Muchova -250 -1.5 (-105) Over 21.5 (-115) Ekaterina Alexandrova +190 +1.5 (-140) Under 21.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Karolina Muchova vs Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction

Muchova has a 67 per cent win record on hard courts in her career. The former World No. 8 has reached three finals on the surface, winning only one title. The only hard-court title for the Czech player came at the 2019 Korea Open, winning 6-1, 6-1 against Magda Linette.

Meanwhile, Alexandrova has six finals on hard courts in her career, winning two titles. Her last title came at the 2022 Korea Open, with a 7-6 (4), 6-0 win over Jelena Ostapenko in the final. Alexandrova reached the final at the Linz Open last year but lost in the summit clash against Ostapenko.

Alexandrova was last year's runner-up at this event and has a winning record against Muchova. This gives her a slight advantage to upset the top seed in the upcoming match.

Pick- Alexandrova to win in three sets

