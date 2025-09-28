Lisbon Challenger 2025 Final: Henrique Rocha vs Vilius Gaubas preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Henrique Rocha vs Vilius Gaubas

Date: September 28, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Lisbon Challenger

Round: Final

Venue: Lisbon, Portugal

Category: Challenger 100

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €145,250

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Henrique Rocha vs Vilius Gaubas preview

In Picture: Rocha in action (Getty)

The final of the 2025 Lisbon Challenger will be contested between home favorite Henrique Rocha and Lithuania's Vilius Gaubas with Rocha having a 26-23 win-loss record for the season, with this run at the Lisbon Challenger being his best result of the year, with the Portuguese player also having a decent run at the French Open, where he reached the third round as a qualifier, before losing against Alexander Bublik.

At the Lisbon Challenger, Rocha began his campaign with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Pedro Araujo in the first round, followed by a 6-1, 6-4 win over Jan Choinski in the second round and then reached the final with a 6-3, 6-4 victory against Spanish qualifier Pablo Llamas Ruiz in the quarterfinal before winning 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) against Italian alternate Stefano Travaglia in the semifinal.

Vilius Gaubas has a 34-24 win-loss record with his best outing coming at the Menorca Challenger, where he won the title with a win over Pol Martin Tiffon in the final, and also had a runner-up finish at a Challenger event in Rome, losing to Matteo Gigante.

At the Lisbon Challenger, Gaubas began with a 6-1, 6-4 win over second seed Carlos Taberner in the first round, followed by a 7-5, 7-6 (5) win over Frederico Ferreira Silva in the second round and then reached the final with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Daniel Merida in the quarterfinal, before winning 7-5, 7-6 (4) over fourth seed Ignacio Buse in the semifinal.

Henrique Rocha vs Vilius Gaubas head-to-head

This is the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Henrique Rocha vs Vilius Gaubas odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Henrique Rocha TBD TBD TBD Vilius Gaubas TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Henrique Rocha vs Vilius Gaubas prediction

Rocha has reached two clay-court finals on the Challenger Tour, winning the Murcia Open in 2024, with a win over Nikoloz Basilashvili, and reaching the final of the 2024 Bratislava Open, where he lost against Kamil Majchrzak.

Gaubas has reached five Challenger finals on clay, winning two titles on the surface, with his most recent title coming at Menorca this year, and the Lithuanian player also won the title in Cordenons last year, defeating Carlos Taberner in the final.

With both players equally matched, Rocha will have the slight edge in the upcoming match, as he is the home player and will benefit from crowd support.

Pick- Rocha to win in three sets

