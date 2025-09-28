Lisbon Challenger 2025 Final: Henrique Rocha vs Vilius Gaubas preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Henrique Rocha vs Vilius Gaubas
Date: September 28, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Lisbon Challenger
Round: Final
Venue: Lisbon, Portugal
Category: Challenger 100
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €145,250
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Henrique Rocha vs Vilius Gaubas preview
The final of the 2025 Lisbon Challenger will be contested between home favorite Henrique Rocha and Lithuania's Vilius Gaubas with Rocha having a 26-23 win-loss record for the season, with this run at the Lisbon Challenger being his best result of the year, with the Portuguese player also having a decent run at the French Open, where he reached the third round as a qualifier, before losing against Alexander Bublik.
At the Lisbon Challenger, Rocha began his campaign with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Pedro Araujo in the first round, followed by a 6-1, 6-4 win over Jan Choinski in the second round and then reached the final with a 6-3, 6-4 victory against Spanish qualifier Pablo Llamas Ruiz in the quarterfinal before winning 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) against Italian alternate Stefano Travaglia in the semifinal.
Vilius Gaubas has a 34-24 win-loss record with his best outing coming at the Menorca Challenger, where he won the title with a win over Pol Martin Tiffon in the final, and also had a runner-up finish at a Challenger event in Rome, losing to Matteo Gigante.
At the Lisbon Challenger, Gaubas began with a 6-1, 6-4 win over second seed Carlos Taberner in the first round, followed by a 7-5, 7-6 (5) win over Frederico Ferreira Silva in the second round and then reached the final with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Daniel Merida in the quarterfinal, before winning 7-5, 7-6 (4) over fourth seed Ignacio Buse in the semifinal.
Henrique Rocha vs Vilius Gaubas head-to-head
This is the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.
Henrique Rocha vs Vilius Gaubas odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Henrique Rocha vs Vilius Gaubas prediction
Rocha has reached two clay-court finals on the Challenger Tour, winning the Murcia Open in 2024, with a win over Nikoloz Basilashvili, and reaching the final of the 2024 Bratislava Open, where he lost against Kamil Majchrzak.
Gaubas has reached five Challenger finals on clay, winning two titles on the surface, with his most recent title coming at Menorca this year, and the Lithuanian player also won the title in Cordenons last year, defeating Carlos Taberner in the final.
With both players equally matched, Rocha will have the slight edge in the upcoming match, as he is the home player and will benefit from crowd support.
Pick- Rocha to win in three sets