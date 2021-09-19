Luxembourg Open 2021: Jelena Ostapenko vs Clara Tauson preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match details

Fixture: (3) Jelena Ostapenko vs Clara Tauson

Date: 19 September 2021

Tournament: Luxembourg Open 2021

Round: Final

Venue: Kockelscheuer, Luxembourg

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $235,238

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Jelena Ostapenko vs Clara Tauson preview

Jelena Ostapenko is looking to win her second title in Luxembourg as well as her second title of the year.

Defending champion and third seed Jelena Ostapenko will take on rising teenage sensation Clara Tauson in the final of the Luxembourg Open on Sunday.

The Latvian battled past seventh seed Liudmila Samsonova to reach a second consecutive final at the Luxembourg Open. After winning the first set 6-1, the former Roland Garros champion appeared to be cruising to an easy victory as she opened up a 5-1 lead in the second set as well.

But the Russian staged a spirited comeback to level the match at 5-5. In the ensuing tie-break, Samsonova had the upper hand, going 4-1 up. However, Ostapenko played some of her best tennis to win six points in a row to wrap up the match 6-1, 7-6(4) and reach her second final of the year.

Clara Tauson in action at the 2021 French Open.

Unseeded Clara Tauson, meanwhile, is in the middle of a breakthrough season, having won her maiden title at the 2021 Lyon Open and risen to a career-high ranking of 70.

The Dane came through a tough three-set battle against fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova. The 18-year-old showed considerable maturity after dropping the second set to the crafty Czech, regrouping well to win the match and reach her second final of the season.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Clara Tauson head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Jelena Ostapenko and Clara Tauson, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Clara Tauson prediction

Ostapenko is bidding for her second title of 2021 after triumphing at the Eastbourne Open earlier this year.

Both Jelena Ostapenko and Clara Tauson like to play aggressive tennis from the baseline. But the Danish teenager's lack of mobility around the court might hurt her shot at the title. Tauson's lack of experience playing against a top player might hinder her too.

Once Ostapenko starts going for her shots and painting the lines, it is tough for the best of opponents to keep up with her. The Latvian has been in fine form throughout the week, so a successful title defense is on the cards.

Prediction: Jelena Ostapenko to win in straight sets.

