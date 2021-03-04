Lyon 2021: Camila Giorgi vs Clara Tauson preview, head-to-head & prediction | Open 6eme Sens Metropole de Lyon

Match details

Fixture: Camila Giorgi vs Clara Tauson

Date: 5 March 2021

Tournament: 2021 Lyon Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Lyon, France

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $235,238

Camila Giorgi vs Clara Tauson preview

Camila Giorgi had to put in some serious work to book her spot in the last-eight of the 2021 Lyon Open. The Italian was pushed to the limit in her second-round match by Serbia's Nina Stojanovic, but eventually managed to prevail in a tight three-setter.

Giorgi, who also made the quarters of this tournament last year, is now set to take on 18-year-old Clara Tauson on Friday.

Clara Tauson

Tauson had a promising junior career, peaking at No. 1 in the world rankings. She also won the girls' singles title at the 2019 Australian Open, and seems to enjoy playing on the big stage.

Having made her transition to the senior tour later that year, Tauson has already scored a few wins against established players. Among the big names who have suffered upsets at the hands of the youngster are Jennifer Brady and Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Tauson plays an attacking brand of tennis. In a recent interview with the WTA, she described herself as an aggressive player who likes to move forward into the court and finish points at the net.

Camila Giorgi vs Clara Tauson head-to-head

Camila Giorgi is looking to reach her first semifinal since Palermo last year.

Camila Giorgi and Clara Tauson have never crossed paths on the tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Camila Giorgi vs Clara Tauson prediction

Camila Giorgi enters the contest as a slight favorite, given her experience of playing at this level. The Italian, who last reached a WTA semifinal in August 2020, will be keen to make the best of the relatively open draw.

Giorgi has suffered slow starts in some of her recent matches, and been made to chase the scoreboard. While she did manage a comeback against Stojanovic at Lyon, she will have to be more careful against Clara Tauson.

The teenager has a big game, with which she can punish her opponents for even the slightest of let-ups. This match is likely to be a showcase for first-strike tennis, as neither player really enjoys playing long rallies.

In a contest involving two players with such high-risk games, the outcome will likely be decided by the smallest of margins. And at this point, the experienced Giorgi looks slightly better equipped at handling the big points.

Prediction: Camila Giorgi to win in three sets.