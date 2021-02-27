Lyon 2021: Women's singles draw analysis, preview & prediction | Open 6eme Sens Metropole de Lyon

This week the WTA tour heads to France for the Open 6eme Sens Metropole de Lyon, a WTA 250 series event. The tournament features a 32-player singles draw and will be played on indoor hardcourts.

Defending champion Sofia Kenin is not competing this year, after having undergone an appendicitis surgery recently. But the tournament has attracted three top 50 players as well as a number of high-ranked Frenchwomen.

With 280 ranking points for the winner and a prize money pool of €235,238, there's plenty to play for in Lyon. On that note, here's a closer look at how the draw is likely to unfold:

Top half: Ekaterina Alexandrova and Kristina Mladenovic the headliners

Kristina Mladenovic

Seeded players: [1] Ekaterina Alexandrova, [4] Kristina Mladenovic, [6] Sorana Cirstea, [7] Paula Badosa

Expected semifinal: Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Kristina Mladenovic

Dark horse: Camila Giorgi

Analysis: Ekaterina Alexandrova is the top seed in Lyon. And the 26-year-old has enjoyed another strong start to the season.

Alexandrova reached the semifinals of the Gippsland Trophy, beating Simona Halep and Iga Swiatek along the way. The Russian also reached the third round at both the Abu Dhabi Open and the Australian Open.

Ekaterina Alexandrova starts against a qualifier in Lyon, and could meet Timea Babos in the second round. But a big test - against No. 6 seed Sorana Cirstea or the always dangerous Camilla Giorgi - looms ahead in the quarters.

Cirstea has been on a bit of a roll herself in recent weeks. The Romanian won the ITF $100K Dubai event in December, and followed that by reaching the quarters at the Grampians Trophy and the third round of the Australian Open.

Fourth seed Kristina Mladenovic is the highest-ranked Frenchwoman in this half of the draw. Mladenovic, who did not have a good experience in the US Open bubble, starts against Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu.

If the draw holds up, the Frenchwoman could meet No. 7 seed Paula Badosa, who had a torrid time of her own in the Australian Open bubble, in the last 8.

Semifinal prediction: Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Kristina Mladenovic

Bottom half: Fiona Ferro and Caroline Garcia carry the French hopes

Fiona Ferro

Seeded players: [2] Fiona Ferro [3] Caroline Garcia, [5] Alize Cornet, [8] Arantxa Rus

Expected semifinal: Fiona Ferro vs Caroline Garcia

Dark horse: Eugenie Bouchard

Analysis: No. 2 seed Fiona Ferro and No. 3 seed Caroline Garcia are among five Frenchwomen in the bottom half of the draw.

Ferro, who has been playing well in recent months, will face a qualifier in her first two matches. The 23-year-old is drawn to meet No. 5 seed Alize Cornet in the quarters.

Cornet faces local wildcard Clara Burel in the first round, and could run into Eugenie Bouchard in the second. Bouchard, a former World No. 5, has climbed back from outside the top 300 into the top 150 over the past year.

Advertisement

On the other side of this half, Caroline Garcia faces compatriot Oceane Dodin in the first round. If the draw holds up, Garcia could meet No. 8 seed Arantxa Rus in the quarters.

Garcia is a part-investor in her hometown event, and will be motivated to give her best despite the absence of fans.

Note: Watch out for 18-year-old Dane Clara Tauson, who is through to the final round of qualifying at the time of writing. The former World No. 1 junior, who trains at Justine Henin's academy, is ranked in the top 150 and has won two ITF events this season already.

Tauson could prove to be a dangerous first-round draw for any player in the field if she qualifies.

Semifinal prediction: Eugenie Bouchard vs Caroline Garcia

Prediction for final

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Caroline Garcia

Predicted champion

Ekaterina Alexandrova