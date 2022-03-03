Lyon 2022: Sorana Cirstea vs Anna Bondar preview, head-to-head & prediction | Open 6eme Sens

Match details

Fixture: (2) Sorana Cirstea vs Anna Bondar

Date: 4 March 2022

Tournament: Lyon Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Lyon, France

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $235,247

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Sorana Cirstea vs Anna Bondar preview

Sorana Cirstea will take on Ana Bondar in an exciting quarter-final clash at the Lyon Open on Friday.

Cirstea, the second seed, had to work hard to see off Stefanie Voegele 6-3, 7-5 and book a spot in her first quarterfinal of the season.

Following the exit of top seed Camila Giorgi, Cirstea, who made the last 16 at the Australian Open, will sense an opportunity to go all the way in Lyon.

Anna Bondar has struggled for form this season.

Anna Bondar, meanwhile, has struggled for form so far this season. The Hungarian had won just one singles match on the WTA tour coming into this tournament.

Her recent struggles come as a surprise, considering the results she posted towards the back end of last year.

But with two wins under her belt in Lyon this week, she would have gained some confidence heading into her clash against Cirstea.

Sorana Cirstea vs Anna Bondar head-to-head

Sorana Cirstea leads Anna Bondar 1-0 in their current head-to-head. The Romanian triumphed in three sets in Budapest in 2019.

Sorana Cirstea vs Anna Bondar prediction

Cirstea is the highest seed left in the draw.

Sorana Cirstea doesn't always enjoy playing on indoor hardcourt, but she has adapted well to the conditions in Lyon.

The Romanian has been aggressive, especially on return, and has earned a whopping 28 breakpoint opportunities in two matches. Her serving numbers could do with some improvement though. Cirstea served five doubles faults against Voegele in her last match and had her serve broken thrice.

Anna Bondar, meanwhile, possesses a few big weapons, including her serve, but she will need to find a way to stay consistent from the back of the court.

Cirstea is a master at using her opponents' pace against them and will look to move Bondar around the court. The Hungarian is a dangerous opponent, but as long as Cirstea maintains a steady level, she should be able to advance.

Prediction: Sorana Cirstea to win in three sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram