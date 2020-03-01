Lyon Open 2020: Women's singles draw analysis, preview and prediction

Top seed Sofia Kenin is one of the only two non-Europeans in the draw.

The inaugural edition of the Lyon Open will see top WTA stars participate in the action spearheaded by 2020 Australian Open Sofia Kenin, who leads a jam-packed field of mostly European players.

Apart from Kenin, the draw features home favourites Kristina Mladenovic, Caroline Garcia and Alize Cornet, and former top 10 player Daria Kasatkina among others.

With main draw action set to begin on Monday, here is a look at the prospects of some of the top players in the draw.

Top Half

Mandy Minella is one of the many seasoned campaigners in the draw.

Expected semi-final: Sofia Kenin vs Caroline Garcia

Analysis: A cursory look at the draw might suggest an easy path for the top seed Kenin. However, the presence of seasoned campaigners in form of big serving duo of Mandy Minella and Oceane Dodin might give the American something to think about.

For Caroline Garcia too, life will be a difficult against the likes of Victoria Tomova, Katarzyna Kawa and Alison Van Uytvanck, who are not only extremely talented, but fairly experienced as well.

Prediction: Sofia Kenin vs Alison Van Uytvanck

Bottom Half

Ana Bogdan showed immense promise a couple of years, only to lose the plot lately

Expected semifinal: Alize Cornet vs Kristina Mladenovic

Analysis: The section of the draw has standoff between big-hitting and counter-punching in the making. Camila Giorgi and Alize Cornet will, in all likelihood compete in a much anticipated second round encounter. The home favourite will be looking to win big here, but even apart from Giorgi, she has the likes of Daria Kasatkina to be wary of.

And as for dangerous floaters in the bottom half, watch out for the fiesty Romanian Ana Bogdan, who has just begun to find her good form again. She definitely has the power to make life difficult for Viktoria Kuzmova and Kristina Mladenovic.

Prediction: Camila Giorgi vs Ana Bogdan