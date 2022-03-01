Lyon Open 2022: Sorana Cirstea vs Stefanie Vogele preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Sorana Cirstea vs Stefanie Vogele

Tournament: Lyon Open

Date: 2 March 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Lyon, France

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $235,247

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Sorana Cirstea vs Stefanie Vogele preview

Sorana Cirstea will take on Stefanie Vogele in a second-round encounter at the 2022 Lyon Open on Wednesday.

Cirstea, the second seed, opened her campaign with a solid 6-3, 6-1 win over Mariam Bolkvadze. The Romanian will now be looking to earn a spot in her first quarterfinal of the season in her match against the Swiss.

Vogele made it through the qualifying rounds to reach the round of 16

Vogele, meanwhile, has also picked up a few good wins in the last few days. Having come through the qualification rounds, the Swiss took out home favorite Elsa Jacquemot in a gritty three-set win,

The win over Jacquemot was Vogele's first in the main draw of a WTA event this season. A former top 50 player, Vogele definitely has the game to challenge the best and and will be keen to build on her three consecutive match wins this week.

Sorana Cirstea vs Stefanie Vogele head-to-head

Cirstea leads Vogele in their current head-to-head with a comfortable 4-1 margin. It was, however, the Swiss who took the win in their last encounter at the 2014 Baku Open. They have not crossed paths on the Tour since.

Sorana Cirstea vs Stefanie Vogele predcition

Cirstea will be looking to make a deep run in Lyon

Cirstea has enjoyed a bit of a renaissance over the last year and comes into the tournament ranked close to her career high of No. 28.

The Romanian made a strong start to the season, reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open. She has run into difficult opposition in her subsequent tournaments and will be hoping to rediscover her best tennis in Lyon this week.

Cirstea will step out looking to be the aggressor and the onus will be on Stefanie Vogele to come up with ways to counter the Romanian's big hitting from the back of the court.

The Swiss player has staged major upsets in the past, but her lack of confidence given her poor form coming into the tournament could come back to make things difficult in the big moments.

Prediction: Sorana Cirstea to win in two tight sets

Edited by Keshav Gopalan