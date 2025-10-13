Mackenzie McDonald vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Almaty Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: Mackenzie McDonald vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Date: October 14, 2025

Tournament: Almaty Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Almaty Arena, Almaty, Kazakhstan

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize Money: $160,550

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Mackenzie McDonald vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview

In-form American McDonald looking to go deep in Almaty | Image Source: Getty

Former World No. 21 Jan-Lennard Struff will face USA's Mackenzie McDonald in the first round of the 2025 Almaty Open on Tuesday (October 14).

Currently on the verge of leaving the top 100 ATP rankings, Struff arrives in Almaty this week with a huge chip on his shoulder. While the German did well enough to reach the second week of this year's US Open as a qualifier, he has struggled to consistently win tour-level matches if his 13-19 win/loss record is anything to go by.

McDonald, meanwhile, also suffered a free fall in the ATP rankings in the last few years due to injuries but has since made a slow climb by monopolizing Challenger events. Having finished runner-up in Jinan last week, the American World No. 99 managed to get a direct entry into the main draw of the 250-level event in Almaty.

Both players are making their respective singles debuts at the Almaty Open, which got its place on the ATP Tour calendar only last year.

Mackenzie McDonald vs Jan-Lennard Struff head-to-head

Struff leads McDonald 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The German defeated the American in the first round of the US Open last month in four sets.

Mackenzie McDonald vs Jan-Lennard Struff odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Jan-Lennard Struff -180 -1.5 (+140) Over 22.5 (-120) Mackenzie McDonald +125 +1.5 (-210) Under 22.5 (-118)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Mackenzie McDonald vs Jan-Lennard Struff prediction

Jan-Lennard Struff hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Struff hits one of the heaviest balls on the ATP Tour regardless of his form issues lately. Moreover, despite towering at 6'4, the 35-year-old has equally balanced groundstrokes from both wings and a technically sound net game - a style of play that will likely be rewarded on the fast hardcourts employed at the Almaty Open.

McDonald also has the ability to hit solid, well-timed shots, as he likes taking the ball early on the rise. That said, the former World No. 33's serve is quite underwhelming and might get picked apart by Struff during their first-round encounter at the ATP 250 tournament on Tuesday.

Pick: Struff to win in straight sets.

Mackenzie McDonald vs Jan-Lennard Struff betting tips

Tip 1: Result - Struff to win in straight sets.

Tip 2: McDonald to win at least six games.

Tip 3: Match to not last more than 20 games.

