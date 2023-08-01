Madison Keys supports fiancé Bjorn Fratangelo at Citi Open, cheers him on during 1R clash against Gael Monfils from the stands

American tennis star Madison Keys showed up to support her fiance and fellow tennis player Bjorn Fratangelo during his first-round clash at the 2023 Citi Open.

Fratangelo was up against Gael Monfils in Washington, with Madison Keys watching the match from the stands. Monfils prevailed against Fratangelo, who entered the main draw as a qualifier, 6-3, 6-4.

Fratangelo, ranked World No. 185, defeated Mitchell Krueger of the US and Alexis Galarneau of Canada in his two qualifying matches to enter his first ATP Tour main draw of 2023.

Madison Keys and Bjorn Fratangelo have been in a relationship since 2017 and got engaged in March 2023. They have been one of the most recognized couples on the tennis tour and have previously teamed up to play mixed doubles in a couple of tournaments.

Keys and Fratangelo first played together at the 2021 US Open, where they lost to Ellen Perez and Marcelo Demoliner in the first round, 6-4, 6-3. The couple also paired at the 2022 US Open. They won their first match against fellow Americans Richard Ciamarra and Jaeda Daniel, 6-4, 6-2 but were bettered by No. 2 seeds Mate Pavic and Shuai Zhang in the second round 6-4, 6-2.

Bjorn Fratangelo has often been spotted cheering on Keys during her tournaments and was recently present at the Eastbourne Open in July. Keys won the tournament, defeating Daria Kasatkina in the final. Fratangelo and Keys shared a kiss after she won the title at the Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club.

Madison Keys is seeded No. 7 at the Citi Open 2023

Madison Keys won the 2023 Eastbourne Open

Madison Keys is herself competing at the Citi Open and is seeded No. 7. The American will face recently crowned Palermo Open champion Qinwen Zhang in the first round. This will be the first time both women play against each other on the WTA Tour.

Keys, World No. 16, is also playing women's doubles at the Citi Open, partnering up with compatriot Jennifer Brady. The duo faced Maria Sakkari and Petra Martic in the first round and won the match 6-3, 1-6, 10-2. Brady-Keys will next face either No. 2 seeds Shuko Aoyama and Gabriela Dabrowski or Ingrid Neel and Erin Routliffe.

The former World No. 7 is entering the US Open series after a successful grass court season. The 28-year-old won the 500-level tournament in Eastbourne, her seventh career tour title, and backed up that performance with a quarterfinal run at the Wimbledon Championships (lost to Aryna Sabalenka).