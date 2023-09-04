Madison Keys vs Marketa Vondrousova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | US Open

Match Details

Fixture: (17) Madison Keys vs (9) Marketa Vondrousova

Date: Tuesday, September 5

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast:- USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Madison Keys vs Marketa Vondrousova preview

Keys is back in tthe US Open quarterfinals.

Seventeenth seed Madison Keys takes on ninth seed Marketa Vondrousova for a place in the US Open semifinal.

World No. 17 Keys upset her higher-ranked compatriot - third seed Jessica Pegula - in rather lopsided fourth-round matchup. The 2017 finalist came blazing out the blocks, surging to a 4-1 double-break lead. Keys hit 21 winners to Pegula's six to pocket the opener for the loss of just one game.

After an early exchange of breaks, the 28-year-old reeled off the next three games to reach her third Flushing Meadows quarterfinal. The 61-minute win marked Keys' second top-5 win of the year, having beaten Caroline Garcia in Dubai.

It was her first win over Pegula in two meetings as Keys improved to 32-11 on the season and 30-11 at Flushing Meadows. Earlier this week, she beat Arantxa Rus, Yanina Wickmayer and Liudmila Samsonova.

Meanwhile, the ninth-ranked Vondrousova faced a far tougher outing against the unseeded Payton Sterns. After squandering a 4-1 lead, Sterns drew first blood - taking the opener in a tiebreak.

Vondrousova, though, dropped only five games in the next two sets - breaking Sterns seven times overall - to reach her first US Open quarterfinal. Earlier this week, Vondrousova has beaten Han Na-Lae, Martina Trevisan and Ekaterina Alexandrova without dropping a set. She's now 37-12 in 2023 and 9-4 at Flushing Meadows.

Madison Keys vs Marketa Vondrousova head-to-head

The pair has never locked horns before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Madison Keys vs Marketa Vondrousova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Madison Keys Marketa Vondrousova

The odds will be updated when they release.

Madison Keys vs Marketa Vondrousova prediction

Vondrousova is into her first Flushing Meadows quarterfinal.

Both Keys and Vondrousova like to dominate opponents from the baseline. Both can serve a lot of aces, hit powerfully off either flank and also move well.

Vondrousova, though, holds the edge because of her superior recent form, especailly at the Majors, where she has won her last 11 matches. Keys has more Grand Slam experience but is yet to win one.

Both players have dropped just one set in four matches, but Vondsrouva could make life tough for Keys with her left-handed serves and more consistent hitting. Keys will be buoyed by her dominant win over the in-form Pegula but is unlikely to get past Vondrousova.

Pick: Vondrousova in three sets