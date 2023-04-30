Match Details

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs (WC) Mirra Andreeva

Date: May 1, 2023

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2023

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €7,652,174

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Aryna Sabalenka vs Mirra Andreeva preview

Aryna Sabalenka in action at the Madrid Open

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on Mirra Andreeva in the fourth round of the Madrid Open.

Sabalenka entered the WTA 1000 tournament seeded second and thus, received a bye to the second round. Here, she faced Sorana Cirstea and beat her 6-4, 6-3 to set up a third-round clash against Camila Osorio.

Sabalenka broke serve in the very first game of the match before the Colombian broke her back. The World No. 2 regained her one-break lead and eventually went on to win the opening set.

The second set was tightly contested, with both players breaking the other twice each to level the scores at 5-5. Sabalenka then broke Osorio before holding her serve to love to book her place in the fourth round.

Mirra Andreeva entered the Madrid Open as a wildcard and started the tournament with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Leylah Fernandez. She then faced 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round and won a tightly-contested first set 7-6(6).

The 16-year-old broke in the very first game of the second set and made another break in the final game to win 6-3 and reach the third round of the Madrid Open.

Here, the Russian took on 17th seed Magda Linette and won the opening set 6-3. She then made two breaks in the first and last games of the second to win it by the same scoreline and book her place in the fourth round of the WTA 1000 tournament,

Aryna Sabalenka vs Mirra Andreeva head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two currently stands at 0-0 as they haven't locked horns before.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Mirra An dreeva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Aryna Sabalenka -375 -1.5 (-140) Over 20.5 (-115) Mirra Andreeva +275 +1.5 (+100) Under 20.5 (-120)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM/

Aryna Sabalenka vs Mirra Andreeva prediction

Sabalenka will enter the match as the favorite to win but the young Andreeva will be in good spirits after taking out two seeded players in Haddad Maia and Linette.

Sabalenka has an aggressive game style and her unforced error count has been kept in check. The Belarusian will look to attack from the start of the match and put pressure on Andreeva. In addition to her powerful serve and shots, her on-court movement on clay will also come in very handy.

Andreeva also has an aggressive style of play and can mix up her groundstrokes with astute drop shots. The Russian won 97 out of 174 return points (55.7%) in her last match, so she is capable of putting Sabalenka's serve to the test.

While Andreeva will not make things easy for the World No. 2, Sabalenka should be able to come out on top given her current run of form.

Pick: Sabalenka to win in straight sets.

