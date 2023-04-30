Madrid 2023: Jessica Pegula vs Martina Trevisan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Mutua Madrid Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Jessica Pegula vs (18) Martina Trevisan

Date: May 1, 2023

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2023

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €7,652,174

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Jessica Pegula vs Martina Trevisan preview

Jessica Pegula in action at the Madrid Open

Third seed Jessica Pegula will face 18th seed Martina Trevisan in the fourth round of the Madrid Open on Monday.

Pegula received a bye to the second round of the WTA 1000 tournament where she faced Magdalena Frech. She won a tough opening set 7-6(5) before taking the second set 6-3 to book her place in the third round.

The American faced 29th seed Marie Bouzkova and won the opening set 6-4. The second set was tightly contested and went to a tiebreak. Pegula won it 7-2 to seal her place in the fourth round of the Madrid Open.

Martina Trevisan also received a bye to the second round in Madrid, where she faced Eugenie Bouchard. She started the match strongly, winning the opening set 6-2. The Canadian showed some resistance in the second set, but Trevisan edged her out, winning 7-5 to reach the third round, where her opponent was Alycia Parks.

The opening set was a close contest which went to a tiebreak. Trevisan won it 7-3 to take the lead. The Italian dominated the second set and won it 6-1 to book her place in the fourth round of the Madrid Open.

Jessica Pegula vs Martina Trevisan head-to-head

Pegula leads 1-0 in the head-to-head against Trevisan, having beaten her 6-4, 6-2 in the United Cup earlier this year.

Jessica Pegula vs Martina Trevisan odds

Odds will be updated when released.

Jessica Pegula vs Martina Trevisan prediction

Pegula will enter the match as the favorite, given her recent run of form. The American has won 71 out of 101 points on her first serve so far throughout the Madrid Open.

Pegula has served 10 aces in her last two matches and will look to accumulate more of those against Trevisan. However, she has to make sure not to serve too many double faults. Pegula will look to attack from the start and put pressure on her opponent.

Trevisan has a solid forehand and will look to make the most out of it. The Italian will look to make the most out of her service games while looking for the odd-decisive break.

Although Trevisan plays her best tennis on clay, Pegula should be able to defeat her, considering the kind of form she is in at the moment.

Pick: Pegula to win in straight sets

Poll : 0 votes