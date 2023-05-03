Madrid 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Mutua Madrid Open

Fixture: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (LL) Jan-Lennard Struff

Date: May 4, 2023

Tournament: Madrid Masters 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €7,705,780

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 Madrid Open.

World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on lucky loser Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Madrid Open on Thursday.

Following three-set victories over Dominic Thiem and Sebastian Baez, Tsitsipas reached the fourth round, where he faced Bernabe Zapata Miralles. There was a lot of back and forth in the first set as both players struggled to hold serve.

There were five consecutive breaks of serve, with Tsitsipas coming out on top to lead 4-3. The 24-year old then held serve to make it 5-3 and broke his opponent's serve once again to clinch the set.

The second set was more straightforward. Tsitsipas dropped just one game in it to win the match 6-3, 6-1 and make it to the last eight in Madrid for the second year in a row.

Struff lost to Aslan Karatsev in the qualifying rounds, but got a second lease of life as a lucky loser. He defeated Lorenzo Sonego, Ben Shelton and Dusan Lajovic to reach the fourth round. Pedro Cachin stood between him and a spot in the quarterfinals.

The duo remained unshakeable on serve during the first set, leading to a tie-break, which was won by Struff. The German trailed 4-1 in the second set, but managed to level the score and take the contest into yet another tie-break.

Cachin played quite well in the tie-break to take the second set. However, he was unable to sustain the momentum. Struff raised his level in the third set and bagged the last four games of the match to win 7-6 (7), 6-7 (7), 6-3.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jan-Lennard Struff head-to-head

Tsitsipas leads Struff 3-2 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2020 Vienna Open in three sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jan-Lennard Struff odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Stefanos Tsitsipas -500 +1.5 (-1400) 2 sets (-275) Jan-Lennard Struff +340 -1.5 (+600) 3 sets (+190)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jan-Lennard Struff prediction

Jan-Lennard Struff at the 2023 Madrid Open.

Struff held his nerve to score yet another three-set win. He has made the most of his second shot in Madrid so far. Tsitsipas was tested a bit by Zapata Miralles, but managed to get the job done in straight sets.

Struff and Tsitsipas have a close rivalry, with all but one of their matches going to a deciding set. The German is a solid baseliner, with his backhand being more steady compared to the Greek.

However, Tsitsipas's backhand held up quite well in the previous round and he'll be relying on it to work as effectively once again. Struff has been competing quite well on clay this season and will aim to continue his fairytale run in the Spanish capital.

Based on their history, this could be another encounter that goes down to the wire. However, given Tsitsipas' big-match experience, he's more likely to emerge victorious in this contest.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in three sets.

