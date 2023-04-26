Madrid Masters 2023: Alexander Zverev vs Roberto Carballes Baena preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (13) Alexander Zverev vs Roberto Carballes Baena

Date: Friday, April 28

Tournament: Madrid Masters 2023

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €7,705,780

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Alexander Zverev vs Roberto Carballes Baena preview

Zverev opens his campaign on Friday.

Thirteenth seed Alexander Zverev opens his campaign at the Madrid Masters against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena.

World No. 16 Zverev is 10-11 on the season after slumping to a surprise opening-round loss in Munich last week, losing in straight sets to Christopher O'Connell. The 26-year-old German was coming off a Round-of-16 run at Monte-Carlo a week before that.

Returning from a long injury layoff, Zverev made a poor start to the season. He lost his first two matches before exiting the Australian Open in the second round. The German reached his first semifinal of the season in Dubai, losing to Andrey Rublev, before making the fourth round at Indian Wells.

Following an opening-round loss at Miami, Zverev has gone 2-2 at his next two stops, both on clay. The German has a rousing record at Madrid - going 19-3 - going all the way in 2018 and 2021 and reaching the final last year.

Meanwhile, the 53rd-ranked Carballes Baena improved to 10-9 on the season after beating David Goffin in his opener. The Spaniard was coming off an opening-round loss in Barcelona after winning the Marrakech title.

Carballes Baena went 2-4 during the Latin American Golden Swing after opening the year with two defeats in his first three matches. The Spaniard is off the mark in Madrid in three attempts.

Alexander Zverev vs Roberto Carballes Baena head-to-head

The pair haven't met before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Alexander Zverev vs Roberto Carballes Baena odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Alexander Zverev Roberto Carballes Baena

The odds will be updated when they release.

Alexander Zverev vs Roberto Carballes Baena prediction

Carballes Baena is off the mark in Madrid.

Both Zverev and Carballes Baena like to dominate opponents from the back of the court.

However, the German takes the edge because of his big serves and powerful groundstrokes, and he also moves well for his height. Carballes Baena, by contrast, has more modest attributes, with none particularly standing out.

In terms of claycourt pedigree, Zverev takes the edge too, going 110-44 and winning seven titles, including two in Madrid. The Spaniard, meanwhile, is 65-65, winning two titles. Considering these reasons, Zverev should take this one.

Pick: Zverev in straight sets

