Madrid Masters 2023: Andrey Rublev vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Andrey Rublev vs (10) Karen Khachanov.

Date: May 2, 2023.

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2023.

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16).

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €7,652,174.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Andrey Rublev vs Karen Khachanov preview

Andrey Rublev in action at the Madrid Open

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev will take on 10th seed Karen Khachanov in the fourth round of the Madrid Open.

Rublev started the Masters 1000 tournament in the second round, where his opponent was Stan Wawrinka. He beat the Swiss 7-5, 6-4 to set up a third-round clash against 28th seed Yoshihito Nishioka.

The Russian started the match strongly and won the opening set 6-2. The second set was tightly contested but Rublev managed to win 7-5 to book his place in the fourth round of the Madrid Open.

Karen Khachanov started the Madrid Open against Brazil's Thiago Monteiro and salvaged a hard-fought 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win to book his place in the third round. Here, he was up against 20th seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

The Russian had to wait till his fourth set point to convert it and win 7-5 to take the lead in the match. Bautista Agut made a crucial break in the second set and won it 6-4 to force the match into a decider.

Rublev won the final set 6-3 to book his place in the fourth round of the Madrid Open.

Andrey Rublev vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two is currently tied at 2-2. The last meeting between them came at the Monte-Carlo Masters a few weeks back, with Rublev winning 7-6(4), 6-2.

Andrey Rublev vs Karen Khachanov odds

Odds will be updated when available.

Andrey Rublev vs Karen Khachanov prediction

Rublev will enter the match as the favorite but Khachanov looks in pretty good touch himself, so he should not be written off.

Rublev produced a fine performance in his last match, hitting 35 winners while producing only eight unforced errors. The Russian served 10 aces and will look to get more of those against Khachanov. His solid forehand and on-court movement will also come in very handy.

Khachanov had to grind out a win against Bautista Agut in his last match, but hit 47 winners while accumulating only 15 unforced errors. The Russian was solid on his serve, with 11 aces and winning 62 out of 91 points (68 percent). Khachanov has produced some good tennis lately but he will have to be at his best if he is to defeat his compatriot.

Rublev has won 10 out of 11 matches on clay so far this season and the way he has been playing lately, he should be able to come out on top.

Pick: Rublev to win in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes