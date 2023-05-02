Madrid Masters 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (10) Karen Khachanov

Date: Wednesday, May 3

Tournament: Madrid Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €7,705,780

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Carlos Alcaraz vs Karen Khachanov preview

Alcaraz is through to the last eight.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on 10th seed Karen Khachanov as a place in the Madrid Masters semifinals beckons.

In a repeat of last year's final, World No. 2 Alcaraz produced an imperious performance against Alexander Zverev in the Round of 16. It was expected to be a blockbuster clash.

In the 83-minute outing, Alcaraz dropped just three games against the two-time Madrid winner. The Spanish teenager was dominant on both serve and return, dropping just eight points on serve and breaking his opponent four times in a lopsided duel.

After conceding just one game in the opener, Zverev led 2-1 in the second, but that was as good as it would get for the German. Alcaraz reeled off the final five games to bring up his 18th straight win on Spanish soil, blasting 21 winners to the German's nine.

The reigning champion is having a majestic season, improving to 8-1 in Madrid and 26-2 on the season. He has won titles at the Argentina Open, Indian Wells, and Barcelona.

Meanwhile, World No. 12 Khachanov had a more circuitous route to the last eight, beating compatriot Andrey Rublev in straight sets. He rallied from 6-4 down in the first set tiebreak to grab first blood.

It was more of the same in the second as he dropped only four games to reach the Madrid quarterfinals. He saved the lone break point on his serve and won 80% of first-serve points. Khachanov, who is 19-0 this year after winning the first set, is now 19-8 in 2023 and 4-5 in Madrid, having won only once before this year.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head

Alcaraz has won both his previous meetings against Khachanov - both on clay - going 5-0 in sets. Their last clash in the Hamburg quarterfinals last year saw the Spaniard drop just two games.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Karen Khachanov prediction

Khachanov is into the quarterfinals for the first time.

Both Alcaraz and Khachanov are quintessential baseliners, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Alcaraz is widely regarded as one of the best young players in the game currently. He has an imperious arsenal - big serve, powerful hitting off either flank, elite movement and a penchant to pull off winners from inconceivable angles. Khachanov has most of the same attributes, but inconsistency is his bane.

Moreover, Alcaraz is a monster on clay, going 55-12 on the surface and winning six titles. Khachanov has marginally more wins (56) but has lost a whopping 42 times.

Considering that Alcaraz has 'owned' this rivalry and his blistering form this fortnight, the Spaniard should extend his perfect record against Khachanov.

Pick: Alcaraz in straight sets

