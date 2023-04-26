Madrid Masters 2023: Hubert Hurkacz vs Richard Gasquet preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (12) Hubert Hurkacz vs Richard Gasquet

Date: Friday, April 28

Tournament: Madrid Masters 2023

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €7,705,780

Hubert Hurkacz vs Richard Gasquet preview

Hurkacz opens his campaign on Friday.

Twelfth seed Hubert Hurkacz gets his Madrid Masters campaign underway against Frenchman Richard Gasquet on Friday.

World No. 15 Hurkacz is 16-9 this season and is coming off a Round of 16 showing at Monte-Carlo two weeks ago following an early exit in Estoril. The 26-year-old started the season well - winning two of his four matches at the inaugural United Cup Down Under - before reaching the Australian Open second week.

Hurkacz then won his first title of the year in Marseille before making the Dubai quarterfinals. A pair of third-round exits at the Sunshine Double followed next before he arrived for the European claycourt swing. The Pole is 5-3 in Madrid, with three of these wins coming during his quarterfinal run last year.

Meanwhile, the 43rd-ranked Gasquet improved to 10-9 in 2023 following a win over Spaniard Martin Landaluce in his opener. The Frenchman was coming off a 1-3 record on European clay this season.

The 36-year-old made a rousing start to the season, winning his 16th singles title in Auckland. In his next nine stops, though, the Frenchman hasn't won consecutive matches, stumbling in the opening round four times. Gasquet is now 10-10 in Madrid, having never progressed beyond the Round of 16.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Richard Gasquet head-to-head

Hurkacz took their lone meeting in the Dubai Round of 32 two years ago. They have never met on clay.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Richard Gasquet odds

Hubert Hurkacz vs Richard Gasquet prediction

Gasquet is into the second round.

Both Hurkacz and Gasquet are quintessential baseliners, but the Pole takes the edge in terms of his aggressive gamestyle and consistency.

Aggression can be a double-edged sword on the game's slowest surface, but Hurkacz has found success with his powerful serves, groundstrokes and strong movement. Gasquet, meanwhile, is not a powerhitter, with his single-handed backhand a throwback to a bygone era.

The Frenchman is clearly in the last leg of his career and has struggled to get going against tougher opponents in big tournaments. Nevertheless, he has had success on clay - winning 163 matches against Hurkacz's 20.

However, the in-form Hurkacz should win again, having beaten Gasquet on hardcourt earlier.

Pick: Hurkacz in straight sets

