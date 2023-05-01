Madrid Masters 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles

Date: Tuesday, May 2

Tournament: Madrid Masters 2023

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €7,705,780

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles preview

Tsitsipas is into the fourth round.

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on unseeded Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles on Tuesday for a place in the Madrid Masters quarterfinals.

The fifth-ranked Tsitsipas was far from his vintage self against Sebastian Baez, needing to go the distance for the second straight match to move into the last 16. He was coming off a tough opening-round win against Dominic Thiem, triumphing in a deciding set tiebreak.

The 24-year-old Greek recovered from a break down to edge out a tight opener against Baez but couldn't recover from another deficit in the second as the Argentine leveled proceedings. To his credit, though, the Barcelona finalist rode a lone break in a competitive decider to improve to 10-4 in Madrid and 22-6 in 2023.

Meanwhile, World No. 42 Zapata Miralles needed three sets to see off Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin, firing 33 winners, to improve to 13-10 on the season. The 26-year-old Spaniard opened his Madrid Open campaign with a third-set tiebreak win over Mackenzie McDonald, before upsetting 19th seed Daniel Evans in straight sets.

Zapata Miralles has performed well on clay this season, reaching the semifinals at Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro and the last eight at Estoril. The Spaniard is now a win away from his fourth quarterfinal of the season as he extended his perfect record at Madrid to 3-0.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles head-to-head

This is a first-time meeting, so their head-to-head record is 0-0.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Stefanos Tsitsipas Bernabe Zapata Miralles

The odds will be updated when they release.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles prediction

Zapata Miralles is perfect in Madrid after three matches.

Both Tsitsipas and Zapata Miralles look to dominate opponents from the back of the court. However, the Greek takes the edge with his superior game - big serves, powerful hitting off either flank and good movement. Zapata Miralles, by contrast, has more modest attributes.

Moreover, 'Stef' has proven pedigree on clay, going 85-27 on the surface and winning four titles. He has also reached the Roland Garros final (2021) and won multiple ATP Masters 1000 titles. Meanwhile, Zapata Miralles is now 24-21 on clay.

The Spaniard has already played eight sets in the competition, while Tsitsipas has played two fewer, making the Greek the marginally fresher player. The 2019 finalist should have enough in his arsenal to see off Zapata Miralles.

Pick: Tsitsipas in straight sets

