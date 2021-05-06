Madrid Open 2021: Andrey Rublev vs John Isner preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (6) Andrey Rublev vs John Isner

Date: 6 May 2021

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €2,614,465

Match timing: Not before 2 pm local time, 5.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Andrey Rublev vs John Isner preview

Andrey Rublev fended off a spirited effort from USA's Tommy Paul on Tuesday to book his spot in the third round of the 2021 Mutua Madrid Open. The Russian did well to recover after losing the opening set in a tiebreaker, finally coming through after 2 hours and 19 minutes.

Awaiting Rublev in the Round of 16 is another American, in the form of big-serving John Isner.

John Isner

Isner himself came through a three-set marathon win over Roberto Bautista Agut, who had beaten him at the Miami Open ealier this year. The American saved a match point at 5-6 in the third-set tiebreaker, before serving it out 8-6.

Isner hadn't played too many matches leading up to the Madrid Open, so the close win over Bautista Agut would have really bolstered his confidence. He will now look to carry the momentum deeper into the tournament.

Andrey Rublev vs John Isner head-to-head

Andrey Rublev will be looking to continue his run of good form on clay.

John Isner leads Andrey Rublev in their current head-to-head with a 1-0 win. That said, the win came way back at the 2015 Miami Open, where the American prevailed in straight sets.

Andrey Rublev vs John Isner prediction

Andrey Rublev has been playing solid tennis throughout 2021, and has also managed a strong start to the claycourt season. Rublev made it to the finals and the last eight in Monte Carlo and Barcelona respectively.

The Russian will, therefore, enter this contest as a clear favorite. He has been particularly impressive behind serve, and will once again look to put up strong numbers against John Isner - who is likely to score quite a few easy points behind his first serve himself.

If both men continue to hit their spots, we could well be headed for another tiebreaker-heavy match decided by the smallest of margins. And that's where Rublev's well-rounded game should give him a slight edge.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in three sets.