Madrid Open 2021: Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (5) Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Date: 6 May 2021

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2021

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €2,549,105

Match timing: Not before 8.30 pm local time, 12 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova preview

Fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka will look to reach her third final of the season when she takes on Russian veteran Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Madrid Open on Thursday.

Sabalenka hasn't hit a wrong note all week in the Spanish capital. She has cruised through the draw, dismantling opponents with a deadly display of power and precision.

The Belarusian has dropped only 13 games in four matches - the fewest out of the four semifinalists. Sabalenka has looked like a woman on a mission this week, determined to win a title after missing out by a whisker in Stuttgart.

Karolina Muchova (L) and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova after their Madrid Open semifinal match

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, meanwhile, has hit a purple patch this week in Madrid after struggling through the first few months of the year. Reuniting with her brother and going back to their old formula has helped instill confidence in the Russian.

Pavlyuchenkova had a win-loss record of 5-8 for the season prior to arriving in Madrid, but that has now improved to 9-8 with her first semifinal appearance of 2021.

Having registered wins over quality opponents such as Madison Keys, Karolina Pliskova, Jennifer Brady and Karolina Muchova, Pavlyuchenkova has announced that she is very much back to contending for the top titles.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova head-to-head

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova leads Aryna Sabalenka 1-0 in the head-to-head. The Russian edged Sabalenka 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in their only prior meeting, which took place at Toronto in 2019.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova prediction

Aryna Sabalenka

A high percentage of first serves and a decent break-point conversion rate have been the keys to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova's success this week. Against Australian Open semifinalist Karolina Muchova in the quarters, Pavlyuchenkova was able to put in 76% of her first serves and convert all four break points for a 7-6(4), 7-6(2) win.

This is very much the Pavlyuchenkova of yore - a feisty competitor who loves to control proceedings from the baseline. The former French Open quarterfinalist's powerful shot-making and smooth footwork on clay might pose a few questions for Aryna Sabalenka.

That said, Sabalenka has looked nearly unbeatable this week. She has been able to make perfect use of the fast conditions in Madrid to pretty much blow away every opponent she's faced so far.

The Belarusian has been serving well and also pounding her groundstrokes with relentless aggression. It will be interesting to see how long Pavlyuchenkova can hold her own against a player in such devastating form.

Moreover, Sabalenka has spent three hours fewer than the Russian on the court, which should give her an edge in their upcoming battle.

Prediction: Aryna Sabalenka to win in straight sets.