Madrid Open 2021: Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (5) Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina

Date: 2 May 2021

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €2,549,105

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Advertisement

Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina preview

Fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on the resurgent Daria Kasatkina in a thrilling second-round contest at the Madrid Open on Sunday.

Sabalenka has brought her rich vein of form into the clay season. The World No. 7 made it to the final at Stuttgart last week, where she went down to the top-ranked Ashleigh Barty in three sets.

The defeat couldn't demoralize her, as evident from the Abu Dhabi champion's strong start to her Madrid campaign. Sabalenka needed just 66 minutes to swat aside former World No. 2 Vera Zvonareva 6-1, 6-2.

Daria Kasatkina (L) and Aryna Sabalenka after their 2021 Australian Open match

Up next for Sabalenka is a familiar foe — Daria Kasatkina. After losing to the Belarusian at the Australian Open this year, Kasatkina went on to rediscover her form.

The former top-10 player won two of her next three tournaments — the Phillip Island Trophy and St. Petersburg.

Advertisement

Currently ranked 37th, the resurgent Russian is looking to bring her renewed confidence into the clay season. In her Madrid opener on Friday, she gave a thorough demonstration of her mental fortitude and fighting skills. Battling for 3 hours, the 23-year-old managed to douse the challenge of Irina-Camelia Begu 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(1).

Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina head-to-head

Aryna Sabalenka leads Daria Kasatkina 2-1 in their head-to-head. The Russian won their first-ever meeting at the China Open in 2019 but Sabalenka has dominated this rivalry since.

The Belarusian got the better of Kasatkina 7-6(6), 6-0 at 2020 Roland Garros and followed it up with a 7-6(5), 6-3 win at this year's Australian Open.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina prediction

Aryna Sabalenka

This will be a match of contrasting styles. While Sabalenka likes to hit through her opponents with raw power, Kasatkina uses her topspin forehands to engage in long baseline rallies before pulling the trigger.

The Russian also likes to mix it up with her slices and dropshot — a tactic that is sure to disrupt the charge of the Sabalenka juggernaut.

Advertisement

That said, how long she will be able to consistently do it against an in-form opponent like Sabalenka remains to be seen. The high altitude at Madrid will surely give an edge to the attacking game of the Belarusian. Besides, having played a 3-hour marathon, Kasatkina could possibly be tired during their encounter, tilting the balance further in Sabalenka's favor.

Prediction: Aryna Sabalenka to win in two tight sets.