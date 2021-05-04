Madrid Open 2021: Aryna Sabalenka vs Elise Mertens preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (5) Aryna Sabalenka vs (13) Elise Mertens

Date: 5 May 2021

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €2,549,105

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elise Mertens preview

Former doubles partners Aryna Sabalenka and Elise Mertens will square off in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open on Wednesday. Having won the Australian Open women's doubles title together in February, this time Sabalenka and Mertens will be on opposite sides of the net.

The Belarusian has been in a rich vein of form this year. Having started the season with the title at Abu Dhabi, Sabalenka reached her second final of the year last week in Stuttgart.

She has brought that momentum into Madrid this week, as is evident from her stunning display so far. The World No. 7 hasn't dropped more than six games per match on her way to the last-eight.

With commanding wins over Vera Zvonareva, Daria Kasatkina and Jessica Pegula, Sabalenka should be highly motivated to continue her journey at the Spanish capital.

Elise Mertens

Elise Mertens, too, has been highly consistent this season. The World No. 16 kicked off 2021 with title glory at the Gippsland Trophy. The Belgian subsequently made the semis in Dubai and the final in Istanbul in what has been a brilliant few months on the tour.

Mertens was placed in a tough section of the draw at Madrid but she has brought her early-season confidence to battle through it. Elena Rybakina and former champion Simona Halep were especially dangerous opponents in her last couple of rounds. But Mertens found her fighting spirit and determination to grind her way into the quarterfinals.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elise Mertens head-to-head

Aryna Sabalenka leads Elise Mertens 4-2 in the head-to-head. The Belarusian has had an upper hand in their rivalry in recent times, winning their last three meetings.

Sabalenka and Mertens met twice in 2020, with the former emerging as the winner on both occasions without dropping a set.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elise Mertens prediction

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka has been in destructive mode this week and is getting better with every match. In her pre-quarterfinal match against Jessica Pegula, the Belarusian struck 8 aces and won 85.7% of her first serve points.

She was equally ruthless on return, converting 4 of the 5 break points she got. Clearly, the World No. 7 has made good use of the fast conditions at Madrid, which suit her game perfectly.

Mertens, on the other hand, might not have as much power as Sabalenka has, but has made it through to the last-eight due to her sheer tenacity and self-belief. An aggressive counterpuncher, she takes the ball on the rise and made it count against Simona Halep, whom she edged 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 in a thriller.

However, her serve remains a matter of concern. Her racquet leaked as many as 9 double faults in the match against the Romanian. A repeat of it would prove to be devastating against an uber-aggressive returner like Sabalenka, who's been on song all week.

Fatigue might also creep into Mertens' game after her 2-hour-34-minute marathon win over Halep. Should that happen, the balance will automatically tilt towards Sabalenka.

Prediction: Aryna Sabalenka to win in straight sets.